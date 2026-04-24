Michael Lorenzen gets 3 pivotal double plays and pitches Rockies past Mets 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Lorenzen induced three double-play grounders in seven efficient innings and the Colorado Rockies held off…

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Lorenzen induced three double-play grounders in seven efficient innings and the Colorado Rockies held off the slumping New York Mets 4-3 on Friday night.

Jake McCarthy hit a tiebreaking double off starter Freddy Peralta (1-3) in the sixth, and Troy Johnston added a two-run single against Sean Manaea in the seventh to help Colorado end an eight-game losing streak to the Mets.

New York had won two in a row following a 12-game skid that marked the team’s longest since August 2002.

Brett Baty had a two-run single that shaved New York’s deficit to 4-3 in the eighth, but Mark Vientos lined into an inning-ending double play with two runners aboard.

Lorenzen (2-2) worked out of trouble several times during his longest outing this season, allowing one run and seven hits on 90 pitches. He struck out three and walked none.

Antonio Senzatela entered to face Vientos in the eighth and retired all four batters he faced, accounting for five outs. The converted starter earned his second major league save, both this season.

Pinch-runner Tommy Pham got doubled off second base when Vientos lined out to second baseman Tyler Freeman.

Hitters had been 0 for 20 with runners in scoring position against Peralta this season before McCarthy’s double gave the Rockies a 2-1 lead.

With the Mets playing their infield in, Johnston’s sharp grounder in the seventh glanced off second baseman Marcus Semien’s glove for a two-run single.

Colorado also scored in the fifth on a slow groundout by TJ Rumfield with the bases loaded.

Baty doubled leading off the second and scored on Semien’s double-play grounder with runners at first and third.

New York had runners at the corners again in the fifth when leadoff batter Bo Bichette bounced into an inning-ending double play.

And after a leadoff single by Juan Soto in the sixth, Francisco Alvarez grounded into his fifth double play this season. It was the third time in 26 games this year the Mets (9-17) grounded into three double plays.

Peralta struck out eight and walked three in 5 2/3 innings. He permitted two runs and seven hits.

Up next

Rockies LHP Jose Quintana (0-2, 6.23 ERA) is scheduled to start the middle game of the series Saturday against his former team, though the forecast calls for rain. Struggling RHP Kodai Senga (0-3, 8.83) pitches for the Mets on seven days’ rest.

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