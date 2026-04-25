Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants play in game 2 of series

Miami Marlins (13-13, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (11-15, fourth in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Miami Marlins (13-13, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (11-15, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (2-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (2-3, 2.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -114, Giants -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 11-15 overall and 5-9 at home. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.97 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Miami has a 13-13 record overall and a 3-7 record on the road. The Marlins have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .339.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Giants with 13 extra base hits (10 doubles and three home runs). Heliot Ramos is 10 for 32 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Liam Hicks has three doubles and five home runs for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 14 for 42 with a double, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

Marlins: 5-5, .286 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Jared Oliva: 10-Day IL (wrist), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Christopher Morel: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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