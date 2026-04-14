Mexico to unveil partial World Cup roster of Liga MX players

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico next week will announce which Liga MX players will join the World Cup training camp,…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico next week will announce which Liga MX players will join the World Cup training camp, national teams director Duilio Davino said Tuesday.

The move will allow domestic league players to rest for a few days before reporting for the camp, which begins May 6.

The Clausura tournament ends its regular season April 27, and the playoffs beginning the following week will take place without the players called for the World Cup.

Davino did not disclose when they would announce selections from European leagues, but the FIFA deadline is May 30.

Coach Javier Aguirre has struggled to establish a base team due to a rash of injuries. Twelve players, six of which helped the team win the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup last year, missed the last match with injuries.

Davino also said Mexico will play its final warmup match against Serbia on June 4 in Toluca, located 40 miles southwest of Mexico City.

Mexico hosts South Africa on June 11 at Azteca stadium in the tournament opener.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.