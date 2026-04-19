Mets take road losing streak into matchup against the Cubs

New York Mets (7-14, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (11-9, fifth in the NL Central) Chicago; Sunday,…

New York Mets (7-14, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (11-9, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tobias Myers (0-1, 3.46 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (1-1, 8.10 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, six strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -132, Mets +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets visit the Chicago Cubs looking to break a five-game road slide.

Chicago is 6-5 at home and 11-9 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .402 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

New York has a 7-14 record overall and a 4-8 record in road games. The Mets have gone 1-4 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Kelly has three doubles and two home runs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 17 for 47 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Francisco Alvarez leads the Mets with a .273 batting average, and has a double, four home runs, eight walks and five RBIs. Francisco Lindor is 11 for 42 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .299 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Mets: 0-10, .203 batting average, 6.25 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (finger), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mets: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Joey Gerber: 15-Day IL (finger), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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