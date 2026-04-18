Mets come into matchup with the Cubs on losing streak

New York Mets (7-13, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (10-9, fifth in the NL Central) Chicago; Saturday,…

New York Mets (7-13, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (10-9, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Freddy Peralta (1-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (0-1, 4.86 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -119, Mets -100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets, on a nine-game losing streak, take on the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 10-9 overall and 5-5 at home. The Cubs have the third-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .346.

New York has a 4-7 record in road games and a 7-13 record overall. The Mets have a 4-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has seven doubles, three home runs and 20 RBIs for the Cubs. Moises Ballesteros is 12 for 22 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Francisco Alvarez leads the Mets with a .294 batting average, and has a double, four home runs, eight walks and five RBIs. Francisco Lindor is 11 for 43 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .294 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Mets: 1-9, .206 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (finger), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mets: Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Joey Gerber: 15-Day IL (finger), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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