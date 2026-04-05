Mets bring 2-1 series lead over Giants into game 4

New York Mets (5-4) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-6) San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga…

New York Mets (5-4) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-6)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (1-1, 7.36 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -119, Mets -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco went 81-81 overall and 42-39 at home a season ago. The Giants slugged .386 with a .697 OPS as a team in the 2025 season.

New York had an 83-79 record overall and a 34-47 record in road games last season. The Mets averaged 8.4 hits per game last season and totaled 224 home runs.

INJURIES: Giants: Casey Schmitt: day-to-day (back), Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Juan Soto: day-to-day (calf), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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