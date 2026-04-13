Mets aim to break skid in matchup with the Dodgers

New York Mets (7-9, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (11-4, first in the NL West) Los…

New York Mets (7-9, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (11-4, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (0-2, 6.14 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (1-0, 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -164, Mets +139; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets are looking to break their five-game slide with a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 6-3 at home and 11-4 overall. The Dodgers are 8-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

New York has a 4-3 record on the road and a 7-9 record overall. The Mets have gone 4-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani ranks third on the Dodgers with six extra base hits (a double and five home runs). Max Muncy is 10 for 41 with four home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Francisco Alvarez leads the Mets with five extra base hits (a double and four home runs). Bo Bichette is 13 for 41 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .309 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Mets: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Clay Holmes: day-to-day (hamstring), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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