Metropolitan Division foes meet when Islanders host the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (52-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (43-33-5, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York; Tuesday,…

Carolina Hurricanes (52-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (43-33-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -121, Hurricanes +101; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes face the New York Islanders in Metropolitan Division action on Tuesday.

New York is 14-9-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 43-33-5 overall. The Islanders have gone 31-9-3 when scoring at least three goals.

Carolina is 19-4-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 52-22-7 overall. The Hurricanes have a +54 scoring differential, with 289 total goals scored and 235 given up.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The Hurricanes won 4-3 in the previous matchup. Seth Jarvis led the Hurricanes with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Schaefer has 23 goals and 36 assists for the Islanders. Brayden Schenn has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Nikolaj Ehlers has 25 goals and 45 assists for the Hurricanes. Logan Stankoven has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, seven assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Alexander Romanov: out (shoulder), Pierre Engvall: out for season (ankle), Max Shabanov: day to day (upper body), Semyon Varlamov: out for season (knee), Kyle Palmieri: out for season (knee).

Hurricanes: Seth Jarvis: day to day (undisclosed), Jaccob Slavin: day to day (undisclosed), Shayne Gostisbehere: day to day (undisclosed), Andrei Svechnikov: day to day (undisclosed), Sebastian Aho: day to day (undisclosed), Jordan Staal: day to day (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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