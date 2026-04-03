Metropolitan Division foes meet when Islanders host the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (37-26-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (42-29-5, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York; Friday,…

Philadelphia Flyers (37-26-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (42-29-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -148, Flyers +124; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the New York Islanders in a matchup within the Metropolitan Division Friday.

New York has a 14-7-2 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 42-29-5 record overall. The Islanders have a 30-8-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

Philadelphia has a 37-26-12 record overall and a 9-9-5 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Flyers have a 6-5-8 record in one-goal games.

The matchup Friday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Islanders won 4-0 in the previous matchup. Jean-Gabriel Pageau led the Islanders with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has 19 goals and 49 assists for the Islanders. Simon Holmstrom has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Travis Konecny has 27 goals and 39 assists for the Flyers. Noah Cates has scored five goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Alexander Romanov: out (shoulder), Pierre Engvall: out for season (ankle), Simon Holmstrom: day to day (upper body), Tony DeAngelo: out (lower body), Semyon Varlamov: out for season (knee), Kyle Palmieri: out for season (knee).

Flyers: Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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