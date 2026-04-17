McMahon comes off bench and busts out of slump with big homer for Yankees in 4-2 win over Royals

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan McMahon came off the bench and broke out of his season-long slump with a tiebreaking,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan McMahon came off the bench and broke out of his season-long slump with a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning as the New York Yankees beat the skidding Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Friday night.

Ben Rice also hit a two-run homer and the Yankees got another strong start from Cam Schlittler in winning their ninth consecutive game against Kansas City, including a playoff series two years ago.

New York is 15-3 versus the Royals since the start of 2024.

Vinnie Pasquantino launched a tying homer in the top of the eighth and drove in both runs for the Royals (7-13), who have dropped five straight and eight of 10. The first four losses during their skid were all by one run.

Michael Wacha tossed six solid innings for Kansas City in a matchup between two of baseball’s most dominant pitchers early this year.

With the score tied 2-all, Rice singled off reliever Alex Lange (0-1) with two outs in the eighth. McMahon, who entered on defense at third base in the top of the inning, lofted a 2-1 changeup 372 feet the other way to left field, and the ball appeared to get a push from the wind as it cleared the fence.

It was the first extra-base hit this season for McMahon, who began the night batting .119 (5 for 42) with two RBIs. Even against a right-handed starter, he was left out of the starting lineup by manager Aaron Boone in favor of right-handed-hitter Amed Rosario.

David Bednar struck out two in a hitless ninth for his sixth save.

Pasquantino homered to the short porch in right field on a 97 mph sinker from winner Camilo Doval (1-0) with two outs in the eighth. The solo shot was Pasquantino’s second homer this season — both in the past two days.

Cody Bellinger singled leading off the fourth and, one out later, Rice reached down and lined a 1-1 pitch 364 feet into the right-field stands.

Hitters had been 0 for 19 this season against Wacha’s changeup before Rice connected for his sixth homer.

Up next

Royals LHP Noah Cameron (1-0, 3.94 ERA) faces RHP Will Warren (1-0, 2.45) in the middle game of the series Saturday afternoon.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.