Maxey and Philadelphia take on Minnesota in non-conference play

Minnesota Timberwolves (46-30, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (42-34, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Friday, 7…

Minnesota Timberwolves (46-30, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (42-34, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -2; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers host the Minnesota Timberwolves in a non-conference matchup.

The 76ers are 21-17 in home games. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 50.1 points per game in the paint led by Maxey averaging 11.3.

The Timberwolves have gone 21-16 away from home. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 26.1 assists per game led by Julius Randle averaging 5.1.

The 76ers average 116.6 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 114.1 the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves average 117.8 points per game, 1.1 more than the 116.7 the 76ers give up.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers defeated the Timberwolves 135-108 in their last matchup on Feb. 23. Maxey led the 76ers with 39 points, and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: VJ Edgecombe is shooting 44.0% and averaging 16.1 points for the 76ers. Quentin Grimes is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Randle is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 121.4 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 112.8 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Johni Broome: out (knee), Joel Embiid: day to day (illness).

Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels: out (knee), Anthony Edwards: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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