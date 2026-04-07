Mauricio lifts Mets over Diamondbacks 4-3 in 10 innings with pinch-hit single in return to majors

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ronny Mauricio returned to the majors by lining a game-winning single in the 10th inning…

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ronny Mauricio returned to the majors by lining a game-winning single in the 10th inning that gave the New York Mets a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

New York (7-4) won its fourth straight game and improved to 2-2 in extra innings this season.

Mauricio, recalled Monday from Triple-A Syracuse when slugger Juan Soto was placed on the injured list, laced an 0-2 pitch from Paul Sewald (0-2) over the head of right fielder Corbin Carroll to drive in automatic runner Francisco Lindor from third base with one out.

Mauricio threw off his helmet and ran into center field before being caught by teammates, who swarmed him and doused him with water on a windy day at Citi Field.

It was the first big league plate appearance this year for Mauricio, sent to the minors late in spring training. Once a highly rated prospect, he made his major league debut in September 2023 and spent significant chunks of last season stuck on New York’s bench after returning from a knee injury that sidelined him for all of 2024.

Luke Weaver (1-0) pitched a perfect 10th for the Mets, who played their third consecutive extra-inning game at home. New York beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 in 11 innings on March 28 and lost 4-3 in 10 innings the next day.

Pinch-hitter Jared Young tied it 3-all for the Mets with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Brett Baty had a sac fly in the first, and Francisco Alvarez scored an inning later on Carroll’s throwing error following Lindor’s double.

Adrian Del Castillo’s tying, two-run single one pitch after his ABS challenge overturned an inning-ending strikeout highlighted a three-run fifth for the Diamondbacks. Nolan Arenado followed with an RBI double.

Arenado went 2 for 5 in his first multihit game for Arizona, which acquired him from the St. Louis Cardinals in January.

Mets starter Freddy Peralta gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings. Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen allowed two runs (one earned) in five innings.

The game began at 4:10 p.m., three hours earlier than originally scheduled due to a cold forecast. The temperature at first pitch was 50 degrees.

Up next

Diamondbacks RHP Ryne Nelson (0-1, 5.79 ERA) opposes LHP David Peterson (0-1, 4.66) in the middle game of the series Wednesday.

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