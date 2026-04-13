Mateo leads Braves against the Marlins following 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (8-8, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (10-6, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Monday, 7:15…

Miami Marlins (8-8, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (10-6, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (1-1, 5.06 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (1-1, 2.55 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -141, Marlins +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins after Jorge Mateo had four hits against the Guardians on Sunday.

Atlanta has a 6-3 record at home and a 10-6 record overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 2.47 ERA, which leads the NL.

Miami has an 8-8 record overall and a 1-5 record in road games. The Marlins have a 2-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Baldwin has two doubles and five home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 12 for 39 with six doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Xavier Edwards has three doubles, two triples and a home run for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 13 for 37 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .281 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Marlins: Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christopher Morel: 10-Day IL (oblique), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Acosta: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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