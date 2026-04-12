Masters Tournament Scores

Sunday At Augusta National Augusta, Ga. Purse: $22.5 million Yardage: 7,565; Par: 72 Final Round Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (750),…

Sunday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $22.5 million

Yardage: 7,565; Par: 72

Final Round

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (750), $4,500,000 67-65-73-71—276 Scottie Scheffler, United States (500), $2,430,000 70-74-65-68—277 Russell Henley, United States (313), $1,080,000 73-71-66-68—278 Justin Rose, England (313), $1,080,000 70-69-69-70—278 Cameron Young, United States (313), $1,080,000 73-67-65-73—278 Tyrrell Hatton, England (0), $1,080,000 74-66-72-66—278 Sam Burns, United States (238), $725,625 67-71-68-73—279 Collin Morikawa, United States (238), $725,625 74-69-68-68—279 Max Homa, United States (188), $630,000 72-70-71-67—280 Xander Schauffele, United States (188), $630,000 70-72-70-68—280 Jake Knapp, United States (155), $562,500 73-69-69-70—281 Patrick Cantlay, United States (102), $427,500 77-67-66-73—283 Jason Day, Australia (102), $427,500 69-71-68-75—283 Brooks Koepka, United States (102), $427,500 72-69-71-71—283 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan (102), $427,500 72-70-72-69—283 Jordan Spieth, United States (102), $427,500 72-73-70-68—283 Patrick Reed, United States (0), $427,500 69-69-72-73—283 Matt Fitzpatrick, England (65), $315,000 74-69-70-71—284 Viktor Hovland, Norway (65), $315,000 75-71-71-67—284 Maverick McNealy, United States (65), $315,000 77-70-70-67—284 Ludvig Aberg, Sweden (53), $252,000 74-70-69-72—285 Keegan Bradley, United States (53), $252,000 72-74-73-66—285 Wyndham Clark, United States (53), $252,000 72-68-72-73—285 Michael Brennan, United States (44), $182,250 72-71-70-73—286 Brian Campbell, United States (44), $182,250 71-73-69-73—286 Chris Gotterup, United States (44), $182,250 72-69-72-73—286 Matthew McCarty, United States (44), $182,250 72-73-72-69—286 Adam Scott, Australia (44), $182,250 72-74-70-70—286 Sam Stevens, United States (44), $182,250 72-74-70-70—286 Harris English, United States (35), $146,250 73-71-71-72—287 Shane Lowry, Ireland (35), $146,250 70-69-68-80—287 Alex Noren, Sweden (35), $146,250 77-71-69-70—287 Tommy Fleetwood, England (35), $146,250 71-68-73-76—288 Ben Griffin, United States (35), $146,250 72-69-70-77—288 Brian Harman, United States (35), $146,250 79-69-67-73—288 Gary Woodland, United States (35), $146,250 71-75-76-66—288 Dustin Johnson, United States (0), $146,250 73-71-75-69—288 Ryan Gerard, United States (28), $83,250 72-72-68-77—289 Hao-Tong Li, China (28), $83,250 71-69-69-80—289 Jon Rahm, Spain (0), $83,250 78-70-73-68—289 Jacob Bridgeman, United States (20), $83,250 71-74-69-76—290 Kristoffer Reitan, Norway (20), $83,250 72-68-73-77—290 Sepp Straka, Austria (20), $83,250 73-72-69-76—290 Nick Taylor, Canada (20), $83,250 71-72-70-77—290 Justin Thomas, United States (20), $83,250 72-74-71-73—290 Sungjae Im, South Korea (17), $69,750 76-69-69-77—291 Si Woo Kim, South Korea (17), $65,250 75-73-72-72—292 Aaron Rai, England (16), $61,650 71-74-78-70—293 Corey Conners, Canada (15), $57,600 75-73-71-75—294 Marco Penge, England (15), $57,600 76-69-71-78—294 Kurt Kitayama, United States (14), $55,350 69-79-75-72—295 Sergio Garcia, Spain (0), $54,000 72-75-74-75—296 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark (13), $53,100 78-70-73-77—298 Charl Schwartzel, South Africa (0), $52,200 75-73-77-75—300

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