Masters Tournament Par Scores

Sunday
At Augusta National
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $22.5 million
Yardage: 7,565; Par: 72
Final Round
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (750), $4,500,000
|67-65-73-71—276
|-12
|Scottie Scheffler, United States (500), $2,430,000
|70-74-65-68—277
|-11
|Russell Henley, United States (313), $1,080,000
|73-71-66-68—278
|-10
|Justin Rose, England (313), $1,080,000
|70-69-69-70—278
|-10
|Cameron Young, United States (313), $1,080,000
|73-67-65-73—278
|-10
|Tyrrell Hatton, England (0), $1,080,000
|74-66-72-66—278
|-10
|Sam Burns, United States (238), $725,625
|67-71-68-73—279
|-9
|Collin Morikawa, United States (238), $725,625
|74-69-68-68—279
|-9
|Max Homa, United States (188), $630,000
|72-70-71-67—280
|-8
|Xander Schauffele, United States (188), $630,000
|70-72-70-68—280
|-8
|Jake Knapp, United States (155), $562,500
|73-69-69-70—281
|-7
|Patrick Cantlay, United States (102), $427,500
|77-67-66-73—283
|-5
|Jason Day, Australia (102), $427,500
|69-71-68-75—283
|-5
|Brooks Koepka, United States (102), $427,500
|72-69-71-71—283
|-5
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan (102), $427,500
|72-70-72-69—283
|-5
|Jordan Spieth, United States (102), $427,500
|72-73-70-68—283
|-5
|Patrick Reed, United States (0), $427,500
|69-69-72-73—283
|-5
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England (65), $315,000
|74-69-70-71—284
|-4
|Viktor Hovland, Norway (65), $315,000
|75-71-71-67—284
|-4
|Maverick McNealy, United States (65), $315,000
|77-70-70-67—284
|-4
|Ludvig Aberg, Sweden (53), $252,000
|74-70-69-72—285
|-3
|Keegan Bradley, United States (53), $252,000
|72-74-73-66—285
|-3
|Wyndham Clark, United States (53), $252,000
|72-68-72-73—285
|-3
|Michael Brennan, United States (44), $182,250
|72-71-70-73—286
|-2
|Brian Campbell, United States (44), $182,250
|71-73-69-73—286
|-2
|Chris Gotterup, United States (44), $182,250
|72-69-72-73—286
|-2
|Matthew McCarty, United States (44), $182,250
|72-73-72-69—286
|-2
|Adam Scott, Australia (44), $182,250
|72-74-70-70—286
|-2
|Sam Stevens, United States (44), $182,250
|72-74-70-70—286
|-2
|Harris English, United States (35), $146,250
|73-71-71-72—287
|-1
|Shane Lowry, Ireland (35), $146,250
|70-69-68-80—287
|-1
|Alex Noren, Sweden (35), $146,250
|77-71-69-70—287
|-1
|Tommy Fleetwood, England (35), $146,250
|71-68-73-76—288
|E
|Ben Griffin, United States (35), $146,250
|72-69-70-77—288
|E
|Brian Harman, United States (35), $146,250
|79-69-67-73—288
|E
|Gary Woodland, United States (35), $146,250
|71-75-76-66—288
|E
|Dustin Johnson, United States (0), $146,250
|73-71-75-69—288
|E
|Ryan Gerard, United States (28), $83,250
|72-72-68-77—289
|+1
|Hao-Tong Li, China (28), $83,250
|71-69-69-80—289
|+1
|Jon Rahm, Spain (0), $83,250
|78-70-73-68—289
|+1
|Jacob Bridgeman, United States (20), $83,250
|71-74-69-76—290
|+2
|Kristoffer Reitan, Norway (20), $83,250
|72-68-73-77—290
|+2
|Sepp Straka, Austria (20), $83,250
|73-72-69-76—290
|+2
|Nick Taylor, Canada (20), $83,250
|71-72-70-77—290
|+2
|Justin Thomas, United States (20), $83,250
|72-74-71-73—290
|+2
|Sungjae Im, South Korea (17), $69,750
|76-69-69-77—291
|+3
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea (17), $65,250
|75-73-72-72—292
|+4
|Aaron Rai, England (16), $61,650
|71-74-78-70—293
|+5
|Corey Conners, Canada (15), $57,600
|75-73-71-75—294
|+6
|Marco Penge, England (15), $57,600
|76-69-71-78—294
|+6
|Kurt Kitayama, United States (14), $55,350
|69-79-75-72—295
|+7
|Sergio Garcia, Spain (0), $54,000
|72-75-74-75—296
|+8
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark (13), $53,100
|78-70-73-77—298
|+10
|Charl Schwartzel, South Africa (0), $52,200
|75-73-77-75—300
|+12
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