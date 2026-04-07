Masters Prediction Market Apps: Secure Top 5 Offers for Augusta This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Download these Masters prediction market apps before Thursday and start taking advantage of the top bonuses. These apps provide players with a unique way to get in on the action this weekend.

Sign up with Kalshi, Polymarket, OG, Novig and Crypto.com ahead of The Masters. New players can grab welcome bonuses, trading dicscounts, profit boosts and other great offers.

How to Access These Masters Prediction Market Apps

This is the biggest weekend of the year for golf. The Masters brings in the diehards and casual fans alike. Anyone looking to make predictions on the tournament can do so with these Masters prediction market apps.







The big names like Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm should be in the mix at Augusta, but we know anything can happen. Check out the current probabilities to win The Masters on Kalshi (probabilities are subject to change):

Scottie Scheffler (14%)

Jon Rahm (8%)

Bryson DeChambeau (7%)

Rory McIlroy (7%)

Ludvig Aberg (6%)

Xander Schauffele (6%)

Matt Fitzpatrick (5%)

Cameron Young (4%)

Hideki Matsuyama (4%)

Tommy Fleetwood (4%)

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Welcome Bonus

Kalshi is one of the most well-known prediction markets in the country, and that does not happen by accident. New players who sign up with promo code WTOP can secure a $10 bonus by making $10 worth of trades. Pick Scheffler, Rahm or any other golfer to win with a $10 trade and unlock this bonus. There are also other markets available in politics, culture, crypto, climate, financials, world news and more.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Deposit $20+, Get $20 Bonus







Go all in on The Masters with Polymarket promo code WTOP and qualify for a $20 sign-up bonus. Create an account and start with a cash deposit of $20 or more to lock in this offer. From there, new users will have bonuses and cash to use on The Masters or any other available market throughout the week.

OG Promo Unlocks 5 Days of 100% Profit Boosts







New players who take advantage of this OG promo will unlock a unique offer for The Masters. This promo delivers five consecutive days of 100% profit boosts. Create an account and make a trade on any available market. Players who pick a winner on this first trade will get a 100% profit boost, effectively doubling their winnings. Each new user will get a 100% profit boost on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: Score $100 Bonus for The Masters







Start with a $100 discount on a Masters trade by activating Novig promo code WTOP. New players will receive a 10% discount for up to $100 in bonuses on this initial trade. It’s also worth noting this offer comes with 1,000 in Novig Coins and five in Novig Cash.

Crypto.com Offers $50 in CRO Bonuses This Week







Players can skip the promo code when signing up with Crypto.com and still reap the rewards with a bonus. Create a new account and unlock $50 in CRO bonuses by making a cryptocurrency trade. This is a low barrier of entry for new players who want to get a feel for prediction markets.