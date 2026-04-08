Masters Prediction Market Apps: Get 5 Bonuses for Augusta This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Golf fans can download these Masters prediction market apps ahead of Thursday’s start time. New players can start making trades and winning cash on The Masters with these five apps.

Sign up with Kalshi, Polymarket, Novig, OG and Crypto.com and lock in these bonuses. New players can grab deposit bonuses, discounts and other unique offers for Augusta.

Masters Prediction Market Apps Offer 5 Golf Bonuses

It is the biggest weekend of the year in golf and prediction markets provide fans with a different angle. Start making trades on golfers to win The Masters, finish in the top 10 or a variety of other golf markets. There are five different Masters prediction market apps we highly recommend this weekend.







Take a quick look at the current probabilities to win The Masters on Kalshi (probabilities are subject to change):

Scottie Scheffler (14%)

Jon Rahm (7.9%)

Bryson DeChambeau (6.9%)

Rory McIlroy (6.6%)

Xander Schauffele (6%)

Ludvig Aberg (5.1%)

Matt Fitzpatrick (4.1%)

Cameron Young (4%)

Hideki Matsuyama (4%)

Tommy Fleetwood (3.3%)

Robert MacIntyre (2.8%)

Justin Rose (2.6%)

Use Kalshi Promo Code WTOP to Get $10 Bonus

Kalshi is among the best of the best when it comes to prediction markets. There are tons of different options for new customers in sports, politics, culture, crypto and more. Create a new account with promo code WTOP and start with $10 worth of trades on The Masters or any other available market. No matter what happens, this will unlock $10 in bonuses.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 Deposit Bonus







Get in on the action at Augusta with Polymarket promo code WTOP. It won’t take long for new players to sign up and make an initial deposit. Anyone who starts with a deposit of $20 or more will receive $20 in bonuses. Think of this offer from Polymarket as a head start on the weekend. Flip these bonuses into cold, hard cash with correct predictions on The Masters.

Score $100 Discount With Novig Promo Code WTOP







Anyone who signs up with Novig promo code WTOP will receive three kinds of rewards:

10% Discount Up to $100.

1,000 in Novig Coins

5 in Novig Cash

The most important aspect of this offer is the initial 10% discount. Make a trade on The Masters or any other event. This will trigger a 10% discount up to $100. In other words, players can take some of the risk out of this initial trade.

Double Your Masters Winnings With This OG Promo







New players who register with OG will have access to five straight days of 100% profit boosts. In fact, this offer lines up perfectly for The Masters this weekend. Double your winnings with a 100% profit boost on a Wednesday night NBA game. Each new player will receive additional profit boosts on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Secure $50 in CRO Bonuses With Crypto.com







Create a new account on Crypro.com and secure this unique offer. Once players make a cryptocurrency trade, they will receive $50 in CRO bonuses. This is a great head start for golf fans ahead of the biggest weekend of the year.