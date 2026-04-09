Masters Prediction Market Apps: Get 5 Best Offers for Augusta

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Golf fans can sign up with the latest Masters prediction market apps and start reaping the rewards. Sign up and start locking in bonuses and other unique offers on The Masters.

Prediction markets offer a new way to get in on the action at Augusta. Sign up with Kalshi, Polymarket, Novig, OG and Crypto.com in time for this weekend’s action.

How to Sign Up With the Best Masters Predictions Market Apps

There is no shortage of options for golf fans this weekend. The Masters are already underway, but new players who sign up with these Masters prediction market apps will have the chance to raise the stakes on the action. We expect to see the big names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm to be in the mix.







Here is a quick look at the current probabilities to win The Masters on Kalshi (probabilities are subject to change):

Scottie Scheffler (14%)

Tommy Fleetwood (10%)

Jon Rahm (8.2%)

Patrick Reed (7.6%)

Xander Schauffele (6.8%)

Bryson DeChambeau (6.7%)

Rory McIlroy (5.2%)

Ludvig Aberg (5%)

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Augusta

Get in on the action with Kalshi promo code WTOP and start reaping the rewards. New players who sign up and start with $10 worth of trades will unlock a $10 bonus. This is a great starting point for anyone who is looking to make predictions on The Masters this weekend. Set up a new account and start reaping the rewards on the action at Augusta.

Redeem Polymarket Promo Code WTOP to Secure $20 Deposit Bonus







Polymarket is one of the best options out there for golf fans this weekend. Set up a new account with promo code WTOP and make a cash deposit of at least $20. This will unlock a $20 bonus for new players to use on The Masters, NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport this weekend. Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in with a $20 welcome bonus.

Grab $100 Discount With Novig Promo Code WTOP







New players who sign up with Novig promo code WTOP will have the chance to unlock multiple rewards. Create a new account to qualify for a 10% discount on a first trade. Players will be eligible for up to $100 in discounts on this initial trade. This offer also comes with 1,000 in Novig Coins and five in Novig Cash.

Double Your Winnings on The Masters With This OG Promo







Sign up with this OG promo to qualify for five consecutive days of 100% profit boosts. New players can double their winnings with each boost. Start with a trade on The Masters or any other sport. If that trade wins, players will receive a 100% boost in winnings. This is an opportunity to go all in on The Masters, NBA, NHL, MLB and more.

Crypto.com Unlocks $50 in CRO Bonuses







Sign up with Crypto.com and turn an intiial cryptocurrency trade into winnings. New users who take advantage of this offer can win $50 in CRO bonuses by making a single cryptocurrency trade. With The Masters underway, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of this offer.