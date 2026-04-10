Masters facts and figures from Friday’s round

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at Friday’s second round at the Masters (all times EDT): LEADING: Rory McIlroy…

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at Friday’s second round at the Masters (all times EDT):

LEADING: Rory McIlroy birdied six of his last seven holes for a 7-under 65 to lead by six.

CHASING: Patrick Reed (69) and Sam Burns (71) were six behind.

THE RECORD: McIlroy set a Masters record for largest 36-hole margin. The previous record was five shots held by six players, most recently Scottie Scheffler in 2022.

SHOT OF THE DAY: McIlroy punched out from the trees on the 17th and had 30 yards up a steep slope to a pin he couldn’t see. He chipped in for birdie.

BEST AMATEUR MOMENT: U.S. Amateur champion Mason Howell hit his tee shot on the par-3 12th to a foot for birdie.

WORST MAJOR CHAMPION MOMENT: Bryson DeChambeau needed bogey on the 18th hole to make the cut. He made triple bogey.

TEE-TO-GREEN: Tyrrell Hatton hit all 18 greens in regulation for a 66. He was the first player to hit all 18 greens at the Masters in April since Jim Furyk in 2009.

THE CUT: The 36-hole cut was at 4-over 148. None of the amateurs made the cut for the second straight year. All six Masters champions 50 and older missed the cut.

THE ODDS: BetMGM Sportsbook has McIlroy at -250. Patrick Reed is next at +1600.

KEY STATISTIC: McIlroy also led the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional by six shots through 36 holes. He went on to win by eight.

NOTEWORTHY: This was the seventh time McIlroy shot the lowest score in a major. Only Tiger Woods (12) has done that more often.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I know what can happen around here, good and bad. You don’t have to remind me to not get ahead of myself.” — McIlroy.

TELEVISION: Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. (Paramount+), 2-7 p.m. (CBS).

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