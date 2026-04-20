Marlins play the Cardinals in first of 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (13-8, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (10-12, second in the NL East) Miami; Monday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (13-8, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (10-12, second in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (1-1, 2.49 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Marlins: Max Meyer (1-0, 4.12 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -134, Cardinals +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals to open a three-game series.

Miami has an 8-5 record at home and a 10-12 record overall. The Marlins have a 6-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

St. Louis is 13-8 overall and 6-3 in road games. The Cardinals have a 9-3 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Hicks has three doubles and four home runs for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 13 for 38 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with 12 extra base hits (four doubles and eight home runs). Alec Burleson is 14 for 42 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .248 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .241 batting average, 4.40 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Marlins: Christopher Morel: 10-Day IL (oblique), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (oblique), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Acosta: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (knee), Matt Pushard: 15-Day IL (knee), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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