Marlins outfielder Griffin Conine placed on 10-day injured list with left hamstring tear

DETROIT (AP) — The Miami Marlins placed outfielder Griffin Conine on the 10-day injured list Friday with a tear in…

DETROIT (AP) — The Miami Marlins placed outfielder Griffin Conine on the 10-day injured list Friday with a tear in his left hamstring.

Infielder Deyvison De Los Santos was recalled Friday from Triple-A Jacksonville ahead of a weekend series at Detroit — his second stint in the big leagues this year after he made his major league debut March 29 against Colorado. He had three home runs and eight RBIs in the minors.

Conine exited in the sixth inning of an 8-1 home victory against Cincinnati on Thursday with left knee discomfort after an unsuccessful diving catch attempt on a sinking fly ball hit by Spencer Steer. The Marlins revealed the specifics of his injury Friday.

The 28-year-old Conine is batting .273 with two home runs and four RBIs over 15 games.

Last April, the rookie had season-ending surgery on his left shoulder.

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