Mariners trade right-hander Casey Legumina to Rays for minor league righty Ty Cummings

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners traded right-hander Casey Legumina, who was designated for assignment on Tuesday, to the Tampa…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners traded right-hander Casey Legumina, who was designated for assignment on Tuesday, to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor-league right-hander Ty Cummings on Friday.

Legumina was designated for assignment to clear room on Seattle’s roster for right-hander Alex Hoppe. Legumina, 28, appeared in eight games for Seattle this season. He went 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA, three walks and nine strikeouts. During Monday night’s 6-4 loss to the Athletics, Legumina gave up three runs and took the loss.

Legumina, an eighth-round pick in the 2019 MLB draft, has appeared in 73 MLB games, going 5-7 with a 5.83 ERA, 39 walks and 82 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings.

Cummings, 24, will report to Double-A Arkansas. He was originally drafted by Seattle, but dealt to the Rays as part of the Randy Arozarena trade. In three games with Double-A Montgomery, Cummings is 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA, one walk and six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Cummings, a seventh-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft, has appeared in 57 career minor league games, going 12-9 with a 3.67 ERA

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