Mariners reinstate Refsnyder from paternity list, righty Bryce Miller to start rehab assignment

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners reinstated infielder/outfielder Rob Refsnyder from the paternity list on Friday and placed outfielder Patrick…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners reinstated infielder/outfielder Rob Refsnyder from the paternity list on Friday and placed outfielder Patrick Wisdom on the 10-day injured list.

Refsnyder, 35, was placed on the paternity list on Tuesday, which prompted Wisdom’s contract to be selected from Triple-A Tacoma. Wisdom appeared in one game for the Mariners, striking out in his only plate appearance in Seattle’s 4-1 loss to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

When Wisdom, 34, was added to Seattle’s active roster, he led all of minor league baseball with nine home runs in 15 games.

Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller, who started the year on the injured list with a left oblique injury, was back at T-Mobile Park for the first time this season on Friday. Miller will begin a rehab assignment with Tacoma on Saturday.

General manager Justin Hollander said Miller will likely throw two innings or 30 pitches on Saturday, depending on how his start shakes out. Miller, who was on the injured list with right elbow inflammation from May 14-31 and from June 10-Aug. 19 last year, lamented his rotten luck dating to the beginning of the 2025 season.

“It was weird because I went a long time without any injuries,” Miller said. “Through high school, through college, through early pro ball. Didn’t have anything. And then last year, on and off the IL.”

The 27-year-old was 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 18 regular-season starts last year. Miller is 24-21 with a 4.01 ERA in 74 starts over three major league seasons.

Right-hander Emerson Hancock, who has filled in for Miller in the starting rotation, is 2-1 with a 2.27 ERA in four starts this season. The 26-year-old Hancock started a career-high 16 games last season and went 4-5 in 2025 with a 4.90 ERA.

Hollander acknowledged that whenever Miller returns, which may not be for a few weeks, Seattle will have a log jam within its rotation. Right-handers George Kirby, Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert and 2025 All-Star Bryan Woo are all but guaranteed spots.

“If we get a month from now, and that’s what happens, we’ll figure it out,” Hollander said. “We haven’t made any decisions on that whatsoever.”

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