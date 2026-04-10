Man City coach Pep Guardiola would ‘love’ Bernardo Silva to stay but has no clue if he will

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola would “love” Bernardo Silva to stay at the club but has…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola would “love” Bernardo Silva to stay at the club but has no idea whether the midfielder will sign a new contract.

Silva’s contract expires at the end of the season and assistant coach Pep Lijnders recently hinted that Silva may not sign a new contract. The 31-year-old attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to Spanish giant Barcelona and Juventus in Serie A.

“He has been an incredible signing for us, incredible. I love this club and I would love if he could stay and finish his career here but I do not know,” Guardiola said Friday at a pre-match news conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game at Chelsea. “He will decide what he will decide. It is his decision.”

Trouble is, Guardiola has no idea when that decision will come.

“I’m so grumpy with Bernardo because a month ago I said ‘if you take a decision I have to be the first to (know)’ and he didn’t say anything to me yet,” Guardiola said. “I don’t know if he has already decided. I said, jokingly, ‘tell me, I deserve (to know)’ but he didn’t tell me, so I don’t know what’s going on.”

Silva has been one of City’s best signings since joining from Monaco nine years ago. His quick feet, vision and eye for goal immediately won the fans over. Silva recently played his 450th game for the club and has scored 76 goals. He has made over 100 appearances for Portugal.

“All managers would say how much they love him because he is incredibly competitive, has a fire inside him always,” Guardiola said. “In the toughest moments and on the biggest stages, he is always there.” ___

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