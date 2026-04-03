Mammoth visit the Canucks after Cooley’s 2-goal game

Utah Mammoth (39-30-6, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (22-45-8, in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 7…

Utah Mammoth (39-30-6, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (22-45-8, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth visit the Vancouver Canucks after Logan Cooley’s two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Mammoth’s 6-2 win.

Vancouver has an 8-25-5 record at home and a 22-45-8 record overall. The Canucks are 7-17-3 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Utah has a 39-30-6 record overall and a 20-16-3 record in road games. The Mammoth serve 9.6 penalty minutes per game to rank 10th in league play.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Mammoth won 6-2 in the previous matchup. Nick Schmaltz led the Mammoth with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew O’Connor has scored 17 goals with 12 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Guenther has 36 goals and 29 assists for the Mammoth. Cooley has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Mammoth: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out for season (hip), Evander Kane: day to day (undisclosed), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed), Filip Chytil: out (face).

Mammoth: Barrett Hayton: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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