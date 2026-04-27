Mammoth take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (43-33-6, in the Central Division) Salt Lake City; Monday,…

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (43-33-6, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Golden Knights -117, Mammoth -103; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Mammoth lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth host the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The Mammoth won the previous matchup 4-2. Lawson Crouse scored two goals in the win.

Utah is 43-33-6 overall and 23-16-3 at home. The Mammoth have a 21-10-1 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Vegas is 39-26-17 overall and 19-15-8 in road games. The Golden Knights are 38-6-11 in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored 26 goals with 62 assists for the Mammoth. Crouse has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Mark Stone has 28 goals and 44 assists for the Golden Knights. Mitchell Marner has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: Barrett Hayton: out (upper-body).

Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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