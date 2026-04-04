Lowder lowers career ERA to 1.30, best by a Reds pitcher through 8 starts, and matches Fernando

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — What Rhett Lowder considered a grind ended with him doing something no other Cincinnati Reds pitcher…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — What Rhett Lowder considered a grind ended with him doing something no other Cincinnati Reds pitcher has ever done, and also matching a feat only Fernando Valenzuela had accomplished in the majors.

Lowder threw six innings in a 2-0 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night, lowering his career ERA to 1.30, the lowest for a Reds pitcher through eight career starts since the earned run became an official stat in 1913.

His fifth scoreless start of at least five innings matched the late Valenzuela for the most by any pitcher through his first eight career starts since 1900. When Valenzuela did that for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981, he went on to be the National League Cy Young Award and the league’s Rookie of the Year.

“Oh really? No, I didn’t know that,” Lowder responded when told of what he had done. “That’s pretty cool, but just want to keep going and keep winning.”

The 24-year-old Lowder (1-0) held the Rangers to three two-out singles, all coming in the first and second innings. Only one runner got to second base against him while he struck out four. He retired 13 of the last 15 batters he faced, the runners in that span being after his only two walks, leading off the third and fifth innings.

“Honestly, it was a grind,” Lowder said. “I feel like I never got into rhythm. … I mean I’m happy with it for sure, but it wasn’t easy.”

Tom Browning’s 1.52 ERA through his first eight career starts in 1984-85 had been the best mark for the Reds.

Lowder made his second start this year after missing all last season because a right forearm strain and left oblique strain. The seventh overall pick out of Wake Forest in the 2023 draft made his big league debut in the final month of the 2024 season, going 2-2 with a 1.17 ERA in six starts.

Lowder still qualifies as an rookie this season, though he certainly hasn’t pitched like one or looked like someone who went 18 months between big league starts.

“I don’t think he was searching … it’s nice to see him get his legs under things like that,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “But I don’t think we were too worried about that part of it. He’s a pretty mature kid.”

In his first start this season, Lowder struck out five and allowed two runs on three hits in five innings against Boston. He threw 54 of 82 pitches for strikes against Texas while working around the two-out singles and leadoff walks.

“Just kind of pitches like a veteran.,” Francona said.

“He’s a good pitcher. He knows where his stuff is going. He has an idea of how to use his tools, how to use his weapons. I mean, he can throw any pitch at any time,” catcher Jose Trevino said. “It’s pretty impressive, like his demeanor out there, his attitude towards it all. … I think he’s going to be good for a long time.”

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