Ex-England defender Ashley Young announces retirement from soccer

IPSWICH, England (AP) — Former England defender Ashley Young has announced his retirement from soccer at 40. Young played for…

IPSWICH, England (AP) — Former England defender Ashley Young has announced his retirement from soccer at 40.

Young played for the likes of Manchester United and Inter Milan, and has spent this season at second division Ipswich.

He won league titles in England and Italy, as well as the FA Cup and Europa League. He was in England’s squad at the 2018 World Cup.

“I am incredibly proud and fortunate to have achieved everything I have during my career,” Young said. “It’s not too often you sit and think about this while you are still in the game, but I have lived my dream during the last 23 years.”

In a much-traveled career, Young also played for Watford, Aston Villa in two separate stints, and Everton.

He could go out on a high this weekend. Ipswich can guarantee promotion to the Premier League by beating Queens Park Rangers in the final round of Championship games on Saturday.

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