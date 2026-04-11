Louicius Deedson scores 1st MLS goal for Dallas in 1-1 tie with St. Louis City

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Louicius Deedson scored his first career goal in MLS and Michael Collodi had four saves for…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Louicius Deedson scored his first career goal in MLS and Michael Collodi had four saves for FC Dallas in a 1-1 tie with St. Louis City on Saturday night.

Dallas (4-1-2) is unbeaten in four straight.

The 25-year-old Deedson made his first start and put away a cross from Petar Musa to give Dallas a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute.

Timo Baumgartl scored his first goal in MLS to make it 1-1 in the 61st minute.

Roman Bürki had two saves for St. Louis (1-3-3), which is unbeaten in three consecutive games.

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