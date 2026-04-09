Los Angeles faces Portland, seeks 5th straight road win

Los Angeles Clippers (41-39, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (40-40, ninth in the Western Conference) Portland,…

Los Angeles Clippers (41-39, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (40-40, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Portland looking to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Trail Blazers are 27-23 in Western Conference games. Portland is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 115.4 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Clippers are 24-26 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is last in the league recording 23.8 assists per game led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 3.6.

The Trail Blazers score 115.4 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 112.6 the Clippers give up. The Clippers average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than the Trail Blazers allow.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Trail Blazers won 114-104 in the last matchup on April 1. Jrue Holiday led the Trail Blazers with 30 points, and Leonard led the Clippers with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deni Avdija is scoring 24.0 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Trail Blazers. Toumani Camara is averaging 18.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the past 10 games.

Leonard is averaging 28 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Clippers. Brook Lopez is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 46.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 119.4 points, 40.5 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jerami Grant: out (calf), Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Vit Krejci: out (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Clippers: Darius Garland: out (toe), Isaiah Jackson: out (ankle), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.