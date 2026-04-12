Lille crushes Toulouse to maintain Champions League push and Lyon snaps winless run

PARIS (AP) — Lille maintained its strong push for an automatic Champions League place with a 4-0 win at Toulouse…

PARIS (AP) — Lille maintained its strong push for an automatic Champions League place with a 4-0 win at Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Lille moved up to third and one point ahead of fourth-placed Marseille, with the top three entering the lucrative Champions League directly next season and the side in fourth going through qualifying.

Lyon climbed into fifth place and one point behind Marseille after beating Lorient 2-0 at home to snap a nine-game winless run in all competitions.

Lille was leading 1-0 through right back Thomas Meunier’s goal when American defender Mark McKenzie was sent off early in the second half for pulling back forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo as he ran through on goal.

Lille dominated after that red card, with left back Romain Perraud and Fernandez-Pardo scoring before veteran striker Olivier Giroud added a late penalty.

Endrick turns the game for Lyon

Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca had benched Brazil teenager Endrick after criticizing his recent performances.

“I am very honest when I talk,” Fonseca said before the game against Lorient on Sunday. “I say what I think.”

Whatever he told Endrick, it seemed to work.

Endrick set up Ukraine striker Roman Yaremchuk’s headed goal four minutes into the second half with a pinpoint cross from the right.

Endrick was also involved in the second goal in the 56th when his shot from the left was saved and captain Corentin Tolisso headed in the rebound.

The 19-year-old Endrick had made a great start with Lyon after joining on loan from Real Madrid before his form faded.

Fonseca also had goalkeeper Dominik Greif to thank for a stunning point-blank save against striker Bamba Dieng in first-half stoppage time.

Lyon plays at league leader Paris Saint-Germain next Sunday and hosts second-place Lens in the final round of games on May 16.

In Sunday’s other game, Nice drew 1-1 at home to fellow struggler Le Havre. Both sides are hovering just above the relegation zone. ___

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