Langeliers, Wilson hit HRs as Athletics beat Rangers 6-5, sit atop AL West for 1st time since 2021

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers hit the longest homer in the majors this season and Jacob Wilson also…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers hit the longest homer in the majors this season and Jacob Wilson also had a two-run shot to help the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Wednesday night.

The Athletics (10-8) are alone atop the AL West, a game ahead of Texas (9-9), for the first time since since June 19, 2021.

Lawrence Butler hit a leadoff single before Cole Winn replaced Jalen Beeks (1-1) with two outs in the sixth and Langeliers hit a towering 467-foot home run — the majors’ longest — that gave the Athletics a 4-2 lead.

Hogan Harris (1-0) replaced starter J.T. Ginn with one out in the sixth and retired the only two batters he faced for the win. Ginn allowed two runs and two hits and walked four in 5 1/3 innings.

Joel Kuhnel got the final out in the eighth and pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save in six appearances this season, his first with the Athletics. The 31-year-old right-hander, who split last season between the Triple-A affiliates for the Yankees and Phillies, went into this year with 82 career appearances and one save.

Tyler Soderstrom walked to lead off the seventh and Wilson hit his first homer of the season two pitches later to make it 6-2.

Corey Seager hit a two-run homer in the third and Jake Burger’s three-run shot with two outs in the eighth made it a one-run game.

Soderstrom had an RBI double and Denzel Clarke added a run-scoring single.

Rangers starter Kumar Rocker gave up two runs in 4 1/3 innings. He allowed four hits, walked four and had six strikeouts.

Up next

Texas’ Jack Leiter (1-1, 4.91 ERA) is set to start opposite Jacob Lopez (1-1, 7.43) on Thursday to wrap up a four-game series.

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