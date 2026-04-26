Knicks ride Karl-Anthony Towns’ rare triple-double to crucial Game 4 victory

ATLANTA (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns has long been known as one of the NBA’s best-shooting big men. On Saturday night,…

ATLANTA (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns has long been known as one of the NBA’s best-shooting big men. On Saturday night, he showed he can be a pretty good passer, too.

Towns had the fifth triple-double in his 11-year career and first in the playoffs, leading the New York Knicks to a 114-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks to tie the first-round playoff series at two wins apiece.

Towns’ 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists made him the fourth Knicks player to notch a postseason triple-double, joining Hall of Famers Walt Frazier and Dick McGuire, and teammate Josh Hart.

Assists aren’t typically a pillar of Towns’ game. The 7-foot center led the league with 56 double-doubles this season. All 56 consisted of double-digit points and rebounds.

Instead, it’s Jalen Brunson who quarterbacks the Knicks offense, averaging 6.8 assists per game this season. Towns, meanwhile, averaged three assists during the regular season.

That changed in Game 4.

“Opportunities presented themselves, and my teammates made it happen today. They made great cuts and allowed me to make those plays,” Towns said. “It’s a shoutout to my teammates making great moves to the basket and allowing me to utilize my skill.”

Brunson, who had 19 points and three assists, said Towns was the difference maker in building the Knicks’ commanding lead.

“This is a big-time performance from him,” Brunson said. “Great decision-making. He really put us in a position to win.”

Towns said setting his teammates up for success is a greater thrill than any flashy shot.

“To see my teammates being special and to be able to get them involved is something I truly enjoy even more than hitting a shot,” Towns said. “To see people like OG (Anunoby) consistently making the right read, cut, back door, whatever the case may be against the defense, and doing something special, it brings me joy.”

Anunoby, who led the Knicks with 22 points, was one of the primary beneficiaries of Towns’ playmaking. The 6-foot-7 forward was on the receiving end of five of his assists on Saturday night.

“He’s a special talent, you know, he can do it all,” Anunoby said. “I know if he’ll get open, he’ll find me. No matter how tight the window is, he’ll be able to find me. It’s amazing playing with a player like him.”

The Knicks now head home to Madison Square Garden where they’ll host Game 5 on Tuesday night.

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