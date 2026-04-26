Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10 on Lakers-Rockets, Get $10 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you want to get skin in the game for today’s NBA games, capitalizing on the latest Kalshi promo code TOP is the savvy play. By signing up here with this offer, new customers get a $10 sign-up bonus that is unlocked after making $10 in trades.

I always tell my readers that smart handicapping starts with maximizing your bankroll. This promotion is designed to help you dive straight into the prediction markets. You can use your unlocked bonus to trade on today’s matchups, or any other NBA game taking place throughout this week’s round of the playoffs. We’re in this together, so let’s break down how to chase a nice pay day.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Overview and Details

Getting started is a quick and straightforward process. If you are preparing to trade on upcoming NBA postseason matchups, review the essential details of our welcome offer below.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 26, 2026

Once your account is successfully verified using the details above, simply execute your first $10 in trades to unlock the promotion. I’m placing these bets right alongside you, and having an extra $10 to engage with the impending action makes watching the game that much sweeter.

Scouting the Welcome Offer

To claim this exclusive offer, new customers must be at least 18 years of age and can participate from any of the 50 U.S. states where the platform is available. The process begins by registering a new account and making a first-time deposit of at least $1. This low entry requirement makes it simple for casual fans and aspiring strategists alike to jump directly into the prediction markets just in time for the current NBA postseason schedule.

Once your account is successfully funded, simply place a cumulative $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets to officially unlock your $10 sign-up bonus.

Probabilities for Every NBA Playoff Game on Sunday

Matchup Probability Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors CLE 59.7% / TOR 40.3% San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trail Blazers SAS 64.6% / POR 35.4% Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers BOS 71.1% / PHI 28.9% Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets HOU 62.7% / LAL 37.3%

When you step away from traditional betting and look at Kalshi’s percentage-based prediction markets, you can clearly see the win probabilities. If you decide to execute a $10 trade on today’s heaviest favorite, the Boston Celtics (71.1%), a successful prediction would yield a solid $3.48 profit. On the flip side, if you’re looking for a bigger swing, using that same $10 to back the slate’s biggest underdog, the Philadelphia 76ers (28.9%), would return a substantial $23.10 in profit if they secure the upset.

Trading on NBA Futures

If you want to move beyond the daily grind of predicting single-game winners, Kalshi also allows you to make trades on NBA futures. I’m placing these bets to build a longer-term portfolio throughout the postseason.

Instead of just trading on who wins tonight, you can buy contracts on which team will win the Eastern Conference or who will take home the NBA Championship. Leveraging your $10 bonus on futures is a smart way to stay invested in the entire playoff picture, giving you something to root for round after round.

How to Start Trading with the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to get in on today’s postseason action? Getting started on the platform and claiming your welcome bonus is a seamless process. Follow these simple steps to activate your offer:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by providing standard personal information to set up your profile. Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to ensure your account is verified and secure. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to explicitly enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Fund Your Wallet: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to prepare your account for the prediction markets. Place Your Trades: Execute $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; any cumulative sum of $10 across multiple smaller trades will satisfy this requirement.

Once you have successfully reached that $10 trading threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will become available in your account.