Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus for NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than NBA playoff basketball, especially when we’ve got some skin in the game. If you’re looking for a fresh way to get involved in the action, the Kalshi promo code WTOP is exactly what we need. New customers can sign up here to claim an exclusive welcome offer: a $10 sign-up bonus unlocked right after making $10 in trades.

This bonus is perfectly timed for the postseason. Whether you want to focus your trades on the Hawks-Knicks showdown in New York or look ahead to the rest of the schedule, this sign-up offer can be applied to any NBA game this week or throughout this current round of the playoffs.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoffs Trading Markets

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 20, 2026

Getting started with this welcome offer is the perfect way to start handicapping the NBA playoffs. By unlocking your $10 sign-up bonus, you can immediately begin making trades on tonight’s highly anticipated matchup as the Hawks visit the Knicks.

Details for the $10 Bonus

Using the code WTOP unlocks an exciting $10 sign-up bonus. To trigger this offer, you simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1 and execute $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. With Atlanta heading to Madison Square Garden tonight, this welcome bonus provides the perfect opportunity to make your predictions on this thrilling postseason clash.

Keep in mind, this exclusive welcome offer is only eligible for new Kalshi customers who are at least 18 years of age. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Kalshi’s prediction markets are available in all 50 states. That means basketball fans coast-to-coast can sign up, meet the $1 deposit and $10 trading requirements, and earn their $10 bonus while watching tonight’s Hawks vs. Knicks showdown.

Make Predictions on Every Game

Here is how the prediction markets are shaping up for today’s slate. We are strictly looking at the probabilities here—no confusing odds, just the straight chances of who comes out on top.

Matchup Probability Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks ATL 32.4% / NYK 67.6% Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets MIN 30.1% / DEN 69.9% Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers TOR 25.0% / CLE 75.0%

Trading your initial $10 unlocks some exciting potential returns depending on your strategy. On Kalshi, you buy shares based on these percentages, essentially trading cents on the dollar. If you place your $10 trade on today’s heaviest favorite—the Cleveland Cavaliers at 75.0%—a winning prediction would net you a $3.33 profit. Conversely, backing the biggest underdog on the board, the Toronto Raptors (25.0%), would yield a massive $30.00 profit if they can pull off the upset. We’re all chasing that real chance for a bigger payout, but you have to pick your spots carefully.

Beyond the Game: Trading NBA Props and Futures

If you want to step up your game and look past tonight’s matchups, Kalshi is fantastic for trading on props and futures. We aren’t just stuck picking daily winners; you can put your basketball knowledge to the test by predicting long-term outcomes, like which NBA team will ultimately win the championship title.

If you spot a team getting hot at the right time, grabbing their championship shares early on the prediction market can lead to a massive payout down the road. It’s a great way to keep yourself invested through the entire length of the playoffs.

How to Sign Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Follow these simple steps so we can get in the trenches together:

Create and Register an Account: Sign up here by providing standard personal information to establish your new profile. Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification to ensure a safe and secure trading experience. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, make sure to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Make a First-Time Deposit: Link a payment method and fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place $10 Worth of Trades: Finally, navigate to the prediction markets and execute your trades. You do not have to make any single trade worth $10; rather, an accumulative sum of $10 in trades is all that is required before the $10 sign-up bonus will be available in your account.

Once your trades are placed, your bonus will be unlocked.