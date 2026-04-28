Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus for NBA Playoffs Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the NBA playoffs heat up, I know a lot of us are looking for smarter ways to get in on the action. If you are tired of the usual grind and want to try trading on game outcomes rather than just placing standard bets, you are in the right place. New customers can grab an exclusive welcome offer by signing up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP.

Right now, there is a straightforward deal on the table: get a $10 sign-up bonus that successfully unlocks after making $10 in trades. It is a fantastic way to boost your bankroll, and you can use this bonus on today’s Tuesday NBA Postseason slate—featuring the Atlanta Hawks at the New York Knicks—or any other NBA game this week and throughout this round of the playoffs.

Get $10 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Before we dive into our handicapping for tonight’s matchups at Madison Square Garden, let’s make sure you have the basics down to secure your bonus. Here is a quick snapshot of the current Kalshi promotion available:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Welcome Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 28, 2026

Details of the Welcome Offer

For new Kalshi customers eager to step up their game and dive into prediction markets, this offer is your perfect entry point. By creating an account before the Hawks and Knicks tip off tonight, you are setting yourself up for a nice pay day. It is a unique platform that lets us trade on real-world probabilities, like which team will emerge victorious on today’s playoff slate.

To claim your $10 sign-up bonus, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once you successfully execute $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets, your $10 bonus unlocks automatically. The best part? Kalshi is completely legal and available in all 50 states, so as long as you are 18 or older, we can get started building that bankroll right away.

Make Trades on NBA Games Today

Matchup Probability Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks NYK 69.4% / ATL 30.6% Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics BOS 81.3% / PHI 18.7% Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs SAS 83.7% / POR 16.3%

When I am planning my trades, I like to look at the extremes to see exactly where the value lies. If we trade $10 on today’s heaviest favorite, the San Antonio Spurs, we are looking at a modest profit of $1.48 based on their high win probability.

But if you want to swing for the fences and back the heaviest underdog, the Portland Trail Blazers, a successful $10 trade would return a substantial $48.80 in profit. There is nothing better than nailing a long-shot prediction for a real chance at a major payout!

To help us figure out the smartest angles, let’s do a little handicapping. Looking at the stats from the previous playoff games in each series tells a compelling story. In tonight’s featured matchup at MSG, New York looks dominant. Based on their past games in this series, the Knicks boast a +6.0 Net Rate and secure 53.2% of the available rebounds. Meanwhile, Atlanta is struggling with a -6.0 Net Rate and grabbing just 46.8% of the boards. I am placing my confidence in New York tonight.

Guide to Sign Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to get off the sidelines? I always tell bettors that having a clear, step-by-step plan is the best way to start. Here is exactly how we can unlock your $10 sign-up bonus before tip-off in New York tonight:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address). You will also need to submit a valid proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be absolutely sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Link an approved payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund your new account. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s markets. Keep in mind, you do not have to make a single, high-stakes trade worth $10. Reaching a cumulative sum of $10 across several smaller trades will perfectly satisfy this requirement.

Once your total trading volume hits that $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and available in your account.