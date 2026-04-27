Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus for MLB, NHL, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like finding a real chance to turn a small prediction into a nice pay day. If you are tired of the usual grind and want to step up your handicapping game, I’ve got exactly what we need. By registering here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP, new customers can activate a fantastic welcome offer ahead of the first pitch.

Here is the deal: you get a $10 sign-up bonus that unlocks right after making $10 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets. I’m taking advantage of this offer for today’s high-profile Monday MLB matchups—like the New York Yankees facing the Texas Rangers, or the San Diego Padres hosting the Chicago Cubs. And the best part? We can use these trades for any MLB game this week, giving us plenty of opportunities to find the perfect edge.

Details of the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 27, 2026

This unique welcome promotion is strictly reserved for new Kalshi customers ready to jump into the trenches of sports prediction markets. Getting started is simple: you just need to be 18 or older and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Because Kalshi operates as a regulated exchange rather than a traditional sportsbook, it is completely legal and available in all 50 states. Once your new account is funded, all we have to do is make $10 in trades to automatically unlock that $10 sign-up bonus.

Meeting that initial $10 trading requirement is a breeze with today’s action. I’m looking at intriguing spots like Rogers Centre, where the 12-15 Toronto Blue Jays hand the ball to Dylan Cease to host Ranger Suarez and the 11-17 Boston Red Sox. If you’re a night owl, we can lock in our trades on the 19-9 Los Angeles Dodgers sending Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound against Chris Paddack and the 13-15 Miami Marlins at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

We could also look at forecasting whether Max Fried can lead the Yankees past Jack Leiter and the Rangers, or predicting how Matthew Boyd will fare against Randy Vásquez when the Cubs visit the Padres.

Take Your Trades to the NBA Playoffs

While I love a good day at the ballpark, let’s not forget that the action doesn’t stop on the diamond. If you prefer hoops over home runs, you can also use your Kalshi account to make trades on the NBA playoffs. The beauty of this platform is the flexibility it gives us as bettors.

Whether you are predicting series winners, game-to-game outcomes, or specific playoff prop markets, your initial $10 in trades—and the $10 bonus you’ll earn—can absolutely be fired off on the biggest basketball matchups of the postseason. It’s all about finding the best value, no matter the sport.

MLB Probabilities for Monday Night

Let’s look at the board and break down where we can find our advantage today. Here are the vig-free probabilities for some of the best games on the slate:

Matchup Probability NYY @ TEX NYY 61.2% / TEX 38.8% CHC @ SD CHC 50.6% / SD 49.4% BOS @ TOR BOS 43.8% / TOR 56.2% MIA @ LAD MIA 27.7% / LAD 72.3%

Once that $10 sign-up bonus hits your account, how you play it is up to your personal strategy. If we want to play it safe and back the heaviest favorite on the board—the Los Angeles Dodgers—a winning $10 trade would net us a modest $3.23 in profit. But if you’re like me and love hunting for a massive payout, taking a shot on the biggest underdog, the Miami Marlins, would return an impressive $24.60 in pure profit if they pull off the upset. There is nothing better than cashing a big ticket.

When I’m handicapping today’s slate, the marquee matchup between the Yankees and Rangers jumps out as a spot with real value. New York comes into Globe Life Field as the clear favorite, and the underlying statistics justify that position. The Yankees boast a potent lineup with a .760 OPS, significantly outperforming the Rangers’ .698 OPS.

New York also holds a distinct pitching advantage, featuring a stellar 3.257 team ERA and 1.12 WHIP compared to Texas’s 3.59 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. Armed with superior metrics both at the plate and on the mound, the Yankees look like a fantastic key for your bonus trades.

How to Sign Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to build your bankroll and start trading with confidence? Whether we are backing the 19-9 Dodgers in LA or hoping the 11-17 Red Sox can turn things around up in Toronto, securing your bonus is a straightforward process. Just follow my simple playbook:

Register Your Account: Create your new account here by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification so Kalshi can securely verify your profile. Enter the Promo Code: Input the Kalshi promo code WTOP when prompted during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

Pro Tip: You do not have to put your entire $10 on a single trade to unlock your reward. The requirement only mandates that your sum of trades reaches $10, which means we can comfortably spread our risk across multiple games on the slate.