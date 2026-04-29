Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Prediction Market Bonus for MLB, NBA, NHL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There’s nothing better than a loaded sports schedule, and if you’re looking for a real chance to turn your baseball knowledge into a nice pay day, we’re in luck today. Ahead of the MLB slate, new customers can use the Kalshi promo code WTOP to secure a $10 sign-up bonus here. The best part? It’s fully unlocked after you make just $10 in trades.

It’s the perfect bankroll booster for today’s marquee diamond matchups, like the Detroit Tigers visiting the Atlanta Braves or the San Francisco Giants taking on the Philadelphia Phillies. And here’s the kicker: this welcome offer isn’t strictly locked to today’s baseball or the rest of the week’s MLB games. You can even use your prediction market trades to get in on the action for the NBA and NHL playoffs.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Provides $10 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 29, 2026

As someone who is always digging through the morning line and handicapping the daily slate, I know how valuable some extra capital can be. This exclusive offer gives new Kalshi customers a straightforward, accessible way to dive right into prediction markets.

To get started, you just need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, once you have made a cumulative $10 in trades on the platform, your $10 sign-up bonus is completely unlocked. It is available to users in all 50 states, and you must be at least 18 years old to play.

Once your bonus is ready to go, we can look straight at Truist Park, where the 21-9 Atlanta Braves host the 15-15 Detroit Tigers. With Detroit sending Tarik Skubal to the mound against Atlanta’s JR Ritchie, having those extra trading funds gives you the confidence to back your predictions.

If you want to shop around, you can target the evenly matched showdown at American Family Field between Eduardo Rodriguez’s Arizona Diamondbacks (15-13) and Brandon Sproat’s Milwaukee Brewers (15-13), or you can back Logan Webb’s 13-16 San Francisco Giants against Cristopher Sánchez and the 10-19 Philadelphia Phillies.

MLB Markets for Wednesday

Matchup Probability SF @ PHI SF 43.2% / PHI 56.8% DET @ ATL DET 57.0% / ATL 43.0% ARI @ MIL ARI 47.2% / MIL 52.8%

Let’s talk strategy. Trading your $10 on the day’s heaviest favorite—the Detroit Tigers at a 57.0% probability—would return a solid $6.80 profit if they secure the victory. But if you’re like me and you love the thrill of chasing higher payouts, backing the heaviest underdog on the slate—the Atlanta Braves at 43.0%—would yield a sweet $12.30 profit on a successful $10 prediction.

Despite Detroit entering as the favorite, Atlanta holds a massive edge on the mound. The Braves have a stellar 3.09 team ERA and 1.12 WHIP, completely outperforming Detroit’s 4.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP. At the plate, Atlanta keeps an edge with a .274 batting average and .795 OPS against the Tigers’ .251 average and .746 OPS.

Over in Philadelphia, the Phillies are favored, but the Giants are bringing a resilient squad to a tightly contested market. Looking again at the regular-season stats, San Francisco brings a superior 3.95 team ERA compared to Philly’s 4.95. However, the Phillies counter with a slight advantage in team OPS (.662 to .654), setting the stage for a highly competitive showdown.

Signing Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting your account set up and claiming this welcome offer is a breeze. I always tell my readers that having a clear plan makes complex markets feel a whole lot less intimidating.

Create Your Account: Register here for a new account using your standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your identity. Use the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion. Fund Your Wallet: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new account. Make $10 in Trades: Here is where the fun begins. To fully activate the offer and unlock your $10 sign-up bonus, you must make a cumulative sum of $10 worth of trades on the platform. You don’t have to risk it all on a single $10 prediction.

Once your trades hit that $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will unlock instantly. That gives you fantastic extra ammunition to chase bigger payouts on matchups like the Giants and Phillies, or even to cross over into the exciting NBA and NHL playoff action.