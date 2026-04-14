Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 NBA Bonus for Heat-Hornets, Blazers-Suns

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Dive into the NBA play-in games tonight with a bonus in hand after redeeming the Kalshi promo code WTOP. This promo code offer enables all new users to receive a $10 bonus after playing through $10 worth of trades on the app.







Create a new account and make $10 worth of trades on either one of the Heat vs. Hornets, Suns vs. Blazers, or any other sport and market tonight. That is all it takes to secure the $10 bonus, as the outcome of those trades do not matter and they can also be spread out across multiple topics.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NBA Play-In Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 14th, 2026

This promotion is exclusively available for new Kalshi customers looking to find market inefficiencies in today’s NBA Play-In Tournament slate featuring the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets. To claim your $10 sign-up bonus, you must first make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new account. From there, the $10 bonus will be fully unlocked after you have accumulated $10 in trades on Kalshi’s unique prediction markets. Whether your models have you backing Miami or Charlotte, meeting this initial trading threshold is all it takes to secure your extra funds.

Kalshi’s prediction markets are available in all 50 states, giving fans nationwide the chance to trade on this critical 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament showdown. Please keep in mind that all users must be at least 18 years of age to play. Once registered and verified, your initial $1 deposit and subsequent $10 in trades will instantly equip you with the bonus credit needed to execute your official predictions as the postseason action tips off.

Use Kalshi NBA Bonus Today

Here is a look at today’s NBA Play-In Tournament matchups, along with the current moneyline odds and their vig-free implied probabilities:

Matchup Probability Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets MIA 34% / CHA 66% Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns POR 41% / PHX 60%

When analyzing the Heat vs. Hornets clash to identify the most valuable trade, historical data from the 2024 regular season highlights a stark contrast in team efficiency. Miami held a positive Net Rate of 0.3, which drastically outperformed Charlotte’s struggling -9.9 Net Rate. However, it does stand to reason that the Hornets hold a slight edge on the glass, posting a 50.0% Total Rebound Percentage compared to Miami’s 49.3%.

In the late game, the Phoenix Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns historically carry a slight efficiency edge with a -2.5 Net Rate over Portland’s -3.8, though the Trail Blazers have proven better on the boards (50.3% REB% vs. Phoenix’s 49.0%). Factoring in these statistical strengths and weaknesses can be the key to maximizing your Kalshi trades today.

How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action and lock in your predictions for the NBA Play-In Tournament clash between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets? Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps to secure your bonus ahead of tip-off:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your preferred mobile device. Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by entering your standard personal information. As part of the standard regulatory verification process, you will also need to provide proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially opt into the new-user promotion. Make a Deposit: Link a payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new account. Trade to Unlock: Jump into the prediction markets and place your trades. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; rather, you simply need to accumulate a sum of $10 in total trades to activate the offer.

Once your cumulative trades reach the required $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will automatically become available. Whether you are forecasting the action between the Heat and the Hornets or exploring other markets, this bonus provides excellent value to kickstart your Kalshi trading experience.