Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Yankees vs. Red Sox, MLB Trades Thursday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking for a real chance at a nice pay day on the diamond today, I am here to walk you through exactly how to get started. By signing up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP, new customers can get a $10 sign-up bonus that is unlocked simply by making $10 in trades.

Whether you are handicapping today’s heavyweight matchups—like the 14-9 New York Yankees visiting the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, or the Los Angeles Dodgers battling the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park—this welcome offer has you covered. And the best part? We can use this bonus to trade on any MLB game this week, or even pivot to the intense, high-stakes action of the NBA playoffs.

Overview for the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 23, 2026

Diving into prediction markets can sometimes feel a bit intimidating, but Kalshi offers a totally straightforward way to get in on the action. The details of the Kalshi promo code are simple: new Kalshi customers can secure a $10 sign-up bonus to use on today’s MLB slate. These prediction markets are completely legal and uniquely available in all 50 states. As long as you are 18 or older and present in the U.S., you are good to go.

To claim the offer, all you need to do is make a first-time deposit of at least $1, and your $10 bonus will be unlocked once you have made $10 in trades on the platform. We’re in this together, so let’s look at where we can find some value.

You might consider the 8-16 Philadelphia Phillies looking to snap a hideous eight-game losing streak. There is also a great spot at Globe Life Field where Braxton Ashcraft and the 13-10 Pittsburgh Pirates are scheduled to take on Jack Leiter and the 12-11 Texas Rangers.

Guide for Using the Kalshi Promo Code

If you are ready to start predicting whether Shohei Ohtani can lead the Dodgers past Tyler Mahle and the Giants, setting things up takes just a few minutes.

Here is the exact step-by-step strategy to create your account and claim your bonus:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by entering your standard personal information. Since this is a highly regulated, secure platform, you will also be required to provide proof of identification to securely verify your identity. Apply the Code: During the registration process, make absolutely sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is created and verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To officially activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. The beauty here is that you do not have to risk it all on one massive single trade; a cumulative sum of $10 across smaller trades perfectly satisfies the requirement!

This flexibility is fantastic because it allows us to spread our initial $10 across multiple different markets. For example, I might place a few smaller trades backing Max Fried and the Yankees, while using the rest to take a position on Ranger Suarez and the Red Sox. As soon as you hit that $10 threshold in total trades, your $10 sign-up bonus drops right into your account.