Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Pistons-Magic, NBA Playoff Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the thrill of playoff hoops, except maybe boosting your bankroll while you watch the action unfold. By signing up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP, new customers can grab a valuable welcome offer ahead of today’s NBA postseason showdown between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

I am personally taking advantage of this $10 sign-up bonus, which unlocks right after making just $10 in trades. It is the perfect way to build some bonus capital for our predictions on the matchup in Minneapolis, or any other NBA games lighting up the board this week. We’re in this together, so let’s break down exactly how to claim your bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 25, 2026

Steps to Secure the Bonus

For new Kalshi customers ready to step up their game, this exclusive promo code unlocks a straightforward $10 sign-up bonus. To get in on the action ahead of the Timberwolves and Nuggets clash, all you need to do is make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once your account is funded, simply make $10 in trades on prediction markets—whether that is for this highly anticipated matchup or another event—and your $10 bonus will be unlocked.

What makes Kalshi’s unique prediction platform so great is that it is available in all 50 states, giving everyone a real chance to get involved. Just remember, you must be 18 or older to play. Once you meet those basic requirements and get your first $10 in trades down, you will have extra ammunition as these two Western Conference heavyweights battle it out.

Buy Contracts for the Nuggets or Timberwolves

Team Probability Denver Nuggets 53.25% Minnesota Timberwolves 46.75%

When we are handicapping on Kalshi, it is all about finding value in the probabilities. If you invest $10 in trades backing the favored Nuggets at their 53.25% probability, a winning prediction will yield an $8.00 profit, netting you a total payout of $18.00. On the flip side, if we go against the grain and back the underdog Timberwolves at 46.75%, a successful $10 trade brings back a $10.50 profit, giving us a $20.50 total payout.

To find our edge, we need to look closely at the stats from the previous playoff games in each series. Right now, Minnesota presents a really strong case for a nice pay day, despite being the underdog. The Timberwolves boast a significant advantage in Net Rating (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions) with a positive 5.4, compared to Denver’s sluggish -5.4 mark.

Plus, Minnesota is completely dominating the glass. They are securing 52.7% of all available rebounds (Total Rebound Percentage), while the Nuggets are grabbing just 47.3%. These early metrics show the Timberwolves controlling the pace and the boards, making them an incredible strategic play.

Take Your Trades to the Diamond and the Ice

While the NBA playoffs are the main event right now, a savvy punter knows to keep their options open. The beauty of this Kalshi welcome offer is its flexibility. If you want to diversify your portfolio this weekend, you can easily take that bonus capital and make trades on the MLB regular season or the intense NHL playoffs.

Being able to predict outcomes across different sports on the same platform lets us chase those bigger payouts wherever the value lies.

Easy Steps for Using the Kalshi Promo Code

Claiming this bonus is a breeze. Here is my exact playbook to activate your offer before the opening tip:

Register Your Account: Create your new account here with standard personal information. Because Kalshi is a fully regulated platform, you will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Kalshi Promo Code: This is the critical step! During registration, make sure to enter the exclusive promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To fully unlock the goods, make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to put it all on one single prediction; simply accumulating a total of $10 across multiple smaller trades gets the job done.

Once your total trades cross that $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus hits your account, ready to fuel your next big prediction.