Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans gearing up for the NBA postseason, it’s time to elevate how we play. If you’re tired of sitting on the sidelines and want a real chance at a nice pay day, using our Kalshi promo code WTOP ahead of tonight’s clash between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks is a great place to start. Sign up here and claim a $10 bonus after making $10 in trades.

You can easily take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of any of the NBA games today, or apply your trades toward other postseason matchups throughout this week and round of the playoffs. We’re in this together, so let’s break down how to get your bankroll started.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Supplies $10 Bonus

Claiming your welcome offer is a simple process. Whether you are predicting the final outcome or forecasting the flow of a game, here is a quick overview of the current promotional details:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 23, 2026

Details of the Welcome Offer

For new Kalshi customers looking to step up their game during the NBA postseason, this welcome offer is the perfect jumping-off point. After you create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1, you’ll be on track for that $10 sign-up bonus. To officially unlock the funds, simply make $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. With the Atlanta Hawks hosting the New York Knicks tonight, today’s slate gives us an ideal window to place those qualifying trades.

Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Kalshi operates as a prediction exchange and is uniquely available in all 50 states—meaning basketball fans from coast to coast can get in on the action. You just need to be at least 18 years old to play. Once you’ve executed your initial $10 in trades, your $10 bonus will automatically unlock.

And here’s a pro tip from the trenches: once you have that extra capital, you aren’t limited to single games. You can also make predictions on sports futures, like who will win the NBA Finals and the Stanley Cup Final! There is truly nothing better than grabbing a massive payout at the end of a long championship run.

NBA Games on Thursday night

Let’s look at the board. To find our edge, we are focusing purely on probabilities rather than traditional odds.

Matchup Moneyline Probability New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks NYK / ATL NYK 50.8% / ATL 49.2% Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors CLE / TOR CLE 58.2% / TOR 41.8% Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves DEN / MIN DEN 54.8% / MIN 45.2%

If we place our $10 qualifying trade on today’s heaviest favorite, the Cleveland Cavaliers (58.2% probability), a successful prediction would yield $6.45 in profit for a total payout of $16.45. Conversely, if you want to chase a bigger return and back the day’s heaviest underdog, the Toronto Raptors (41.8%), a winning $10 trade would net $12.90 in profit, returning $22.90 total to your account.

Guide for Using the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to lock in your predictions? Activating your bonus ahead of the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks matchup is a completely seamless process. Follow my step-by-step guide to unlock your rewards before tip-off:

Register: Create and register a new account here by entering your standard personal information and providing proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make absolutely sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your new profile. Make a Deposit: Link a payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund your account. Place Your Trades: To fully activate the offer, you need to make $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You don’t have to make a single trade worth $10; your total sum of trades simply needs to reach the $10 threshold to qualify.

Once your cumulative trades reach that $10 mark—whether you spread them across multiple smaller predictions or place them all on tonight’s Knicks vs. Hawks clash—your $10 sign-up bonus will unlock and hit your account, giving you the extra ammo you need for a profitable postseason.