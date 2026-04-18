Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA Playoffs Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Releases $10 Bonus for New Users

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 18, 2026

Explaining the Welcome Offer

Probabilities for NBA Games on Saturday Night

Matchup Probability Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks ATL 33.7% / NYK 66.3% Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers HOU 66.1% / LAL 33.9%

Expand Your Strategy: NHL and MLB Trades

How to Register Using the Kalshi Promo Code

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by providing standard personal information. You will also need to submit proof of identification to verify your account securely. Enter the Promo Code: Do not miss this step! During the registration process, be sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To fully activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. The best part? You do not have to risk it all on a single $10 trade. Any combination of smaller trades that equal exactly $10 (or more) satisfies this requirement.