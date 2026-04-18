Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA Playoffs Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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Let’s get right to it. If you’re a basketball fan looking to move beyond simple bets and find a real edge during the NBA playoffs, I have a strategy to share with you. Before the opening tip-off of the highly anticipated Saturday night matchups, new customers can sign up here with Kalshi promo code WTOP.
The deal is straightforward: Get a $10 sign-up bonus unlocked after making just $10 in trades. Whether we are trading on tonight’s clash at Madison Square Garden between the Hawks and Knicks or looking ahead to the Rockets taking on the Lakers, this welcome offer is the perfect entry point into the action.
Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Releases $10 Bonus for New Users
Eligible fans tuning into the NBA playoffs can claim a fantastic market-trading promotion.
Kalshi Promo Code
WTOP
New User Offer
$10 Bonus
Terms and Conditions
18+ and Present in the US
Date Last Verified
April 18, 2026
Trading on Kalshi gives us a unique, sophisticated way to engage with the playoffs. By executing your first $10 in trades, you will seamlessly unlock that $10 sign-up bonus.
Explaining the Welcome Offer
For those of us gearing up for tonight’s NBA slate, this latest Kalshi promotion delivers some incredible value. This offer is available exclusively for new customers who are at least 18 years of age. As the postseason action unfolds, eligible users can secure a $10 sign-up bonus to use on Kalshi’s unique prediction markets, which are fully regulated and available in all 50 states.
Getting your hands on this bonus is a breeze. First, new users simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into their account. Once that initial deposit is locked in, the $10 bonus officially unlocks after you have made $10 in total trades on the platform. It’s an easy way for us to build our bankroll while handicapping tonight’s slate.
Probabilities for NBA Games on Saturday Night
Here is what I am looking at for today’s board. Let’s break down the equivalent of the morning line for these prediction markets:
Matchup
Probability
Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks
ATL 33.7% / NYK 66.3%
Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers
HOU 66.1% / LAL 33.9%
Trading your first $10 offers different returns depending on how you read the game. If we play it safe and trade $10 on today’s heaviest favorite, the New York Knicks, a winning prediction nets $4.46 in profit for a $14.46 total payout. But if you’re looking for a bigger payday and back the heaviest underdog, the Atlanta Hawks, a successful trade returns a healthy $18.50 profit, resulting in a $28.50 total payout. There is nothing better than cashing in on a live underdog.
Expand Your Strategy: NHL and MLB Trades
While the hardwood is calling our names, smart traders know not to limit themselves. You can also make trades on MLB games and the NHL, where the postseason intensity is already at a fever pitch.
If you want to diversify your portfolio this weekend, the NHL playoffs are officially underway, and we’ve got a fantastic matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Keeping an eye on multiple sports is how we maximize our chances for consistent payouts.
How to Register Using the Kalshi Promo Code
Ready to get started? Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus:
Register Your Account: Create a new account here by providing standard personal information. You will also need to submit proof of identification to verify your account securely.
Enter the Promo Code: Do not miss this step! During the registration process, be sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer.
Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1.
Start Trading: To fully activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. The best part? You do not have to risk it all on a single $10 trade. Any combination of smaller trades that equal exactly $10 (or more) satisfies this requirement.
Once your initial $10 in trades is complete, the $10 sign-up bonus will automatically become available in your account. With your bonus unlocked, we’re fully equipped and ready to chase those bigger payouts.