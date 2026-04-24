Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA + NHL Playoffs Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Welcome to the playoffs, folks. We all know there is nothing better than high-stakes hoops, and Friday in the NBA is delivering an absolute beauty of a slate. Today, we are breaking down how new customers can take advantage of a premier welcome offer ahead of the marquee postseason matchups with a Kalshi promo code. Sign up here to start making trades and redeem a bonus.

Unlock a $10 bonus after making $10 in trades. This delivers immediate value that you can put to work on today’s matchups, any NBA game this week, or the rest of this playoff round.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Details

Before the action on Friday, let’s look at the morning line details of this welcome offer. The cheat sheet below outlines exactly what you need to know.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 24, 2026

Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus

I always tell sports fans that building a strong bankroll starts with seizing the right promotions. This latest offer from Kalshi is an incredible opportunity for fans gearing up for today’s NBA postseason schedule. Designed exclusively for new Kalshi customers, this promo unlocks a $10 sign-up bonus to use on their prediction markets. Whether you are backing the Celtics or the hometown 76ers tonight, this promotion gives us a strategic edge before the ball is even tipped.

To secure your $10 bonus, you must be a new customer, at least 18 years old, and physically located in any of the 50 U.S. states. The mechanics are simple: create your account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, just make $10 in trades on their prediction markets. Once your $10 in trades clears, the bonus funds successfully unlock, putting extra trading power in your account.

Markets for NBA Games on Friday

Matchup Probability Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers BOS 71.8% / PHI 28.2% Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets HOU 76.8% / LAL 23.2% San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trail Blazers SAS 54.4% / POR 45.6%

When we are putting our Kalshi bonus to work, the market probability dictates our potential return. Trading $10 on today’s heaviest favorite, the Houston Rockets (76.8%), yields a reliable, steady profit. Conversely, backing the slate’s biggest underdog, the Los Angeles Lakers (23.2%), gives us a real chance at a massive payout on a simple $10 trade.

In the marquee Eastern Conference clash, Boston looks like the far superior play. Over the last two games, the Celtics boast a highly efficient 8.8 Net Rate and control 53.1% of available rebounds. The 76ers, on the other hand, are struggling with a -8.8 Net Rate and are grabbing only 46.9% of rebounds.

Out West, the Lakers and Rockets present a fascinating statistical clash. Los Angeles is heavily favored by scoring efficiency, carrying a 12.2 Net Rate over the last two games compared to Houston’s poor -12.2 mark. However, the Rockets dominate the glass, posting a massive 54.4% Total Rebound Percentage against the Lakers’ 45.6%. Evaluating these specific statistical disparities gives us a clear, actionable foundation for placing our $10 in trades today.

Use Bonus for MLB and the NHL Playoffs

As a savvy punter, I love finding value wherever it lives—and the beauty of Kalshi is that our options aren’t restricted just to basketball. If you want to diversify your portfolio, you can also use the platform to make trades on the MLB and NHL playoffs.

Whether you are hunting for an edge on the ice during the Stanley Cup chase or looking to capitalize on a heavy underdog on the baseball diamond, your Kalshi account grants you access to prediction markets across the entire sports spectrum.

How to Sign Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started and unlocking your sign-up bonus before the Celtics take on the 76ers is a simple, straightforward process. Just follow my playbook below to get extra trading power:

Register Your Account: Create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit a valid proof of identification to comply with security and regulatory standards. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, be sure to input the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Make Your First Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform. It is important to note that you do not have to make any single trade worth $10. As long as your accumulated sum of trades reaches $10, you will successfully activate the offer.

Once your total trade volume hits the $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus unlocks immediately.