Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA + NHL Playoffs, MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services I’m always looking for ways we can maximize our bankrolls, and if you are looking for a Kalshi promo code WTOP to use during the NBA playoffs, I’ve got exactly what you need. Right now, new customers can register here to claim a straightforward welcome offer: get a $10 sign-up bonus that is unlocked after making $10 in trades.

There is truly nothing better than playing with house money. I’m placing my own predictions using this exact bonus for today’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors, followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Denver Nuggets. My goal with this guide is to show you exactly how to secure this welcome offer ahead of today’s NBA action.

Details for the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Before we watch the games, let’s review the details of this Kalshi welcome offer. Getting our piece of the action is straightforward, and making your event predictions is even more exciting when you leverage the current sign-up bonus. Here is a quick breakdown of the promotion we’re keying in on today:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 18, 2026

By claiming the promo code WTOP, eligible new users can secure a $10 bonus to use on prediction markets for today’s Cavaliers vs. Raptors game or any other event on the board.

Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus

To take advantage of this current promotion, new customers must start by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once your account is securely funded, your $10 sign-up bonus officially unlocks after you have made $10 in trades on their prediction markets. I absolutely love this straightforward structure—it makes it incredibly easy for new users to jump into the platform and start exploring sophisticated trading options without navigating the complicated rollover requirements you often see elsewhere.

Once your $10 bonus is unlocked, you can seamlessly apply it to today’s NBA slate. Keep in mind that you can also make trades on a variety of props, as well as which team will win the championship.

Probabilities for NBA Games on Saturday Afternoon

Matchup Moneyline Probability Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers TOR +278 / CLE -353 TOR 25.4% / CLE 74.6% Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets MIN +204 / DEN -250 MIN 31.5% / DEN 68.5%

Let’s talk strategy and payouts. If we apply a $10 trade to today’s heaviest moneyline favorite—the Cleveland Cavaliers (-353)—a successful prediction would win $2.83 in profit for a total payout of $12.83. But if you’re looking for a real nice pay day and place that same $10 trade on the day’s heaviest underdog, the Toronto Raptors (+278), an upset victory would yield $27.80 in profit, returning a total payout of $37.80.

Expand Your Action: NHL Playoffs and MLB Options

We don’t have to limit our strategies strictly to the hardwood. If you want to diversify your portfolio, you can also make predictions on the NHL playoff games happening today. The action starts early on the ice, with the first major matchup dropping the puck at 3:00 PM ET between the Ottawa Senators and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Plus, if baseball is more your speed, there are plenty of MLB games to choose from on the board. Finding the right angle across multiple sports is exactly how we build long-term success.

How to Sign Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started on the prediction markets ahead of today’s Cavaliers vs. Raptors matchup is a simple process. Follow these straightforward steps to create your account, punch in the code, and claim your sign-up bonus so we can start chasing those bigger payouts together:

Register Your Account: Create your new account here by entering standard personal information and providing proof of identification to securely verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Securely fund your account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets to activate your offer. Keep in mind that you don’t have to make a single trade worth $10; a cumulative sum of $10 in total trades is all that is required to trigger the promotion.

As soon as you cross that $10 trading threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and instantly available in your account. From there, you can apply your bonus funds toward other NBA postseason prediction markets, or pivot to the NHL and MLB action.