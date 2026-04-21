Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA, NHL, MLB Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing the Kalshi promo code WTOP, new customers can easily unlock a $10 sign-up bonus after making just $10 in trades on the platform. This welcome offer arrives at the perfect time to get some skin in the game for today’s NBA postseason action, highlighted by the matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Sign up here to make your first trades on the game.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Releases $10 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 21, 2026

When we’re handicapping the board, securing a welcome bonus is the smartest way to start. New Kalshi customers can get a $10 sign-up bonus to use on today’s NBA slate. To claim this extra firepower, new users simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $10 bonus will be unlocked after you have made $10 in trades on their prediction markets.

The beauty of this platform is that Kalshi is legally available in all 50 states for users who are at least 18 years of age to play. Once your account is set up, we can immediately apply these funds to tonight’s NBA matchups.

Probabilities for NBA Playoff Games

Matchup Probability Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics BOS 87.21% / PHI 12.79% Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs SAS 83.63% / POR 16.37% Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers HOU 64.07% / LAL 35.93%

If you are mapping out that initial $10 trade to unlock your bonus, we are looking at some very contrasting payouts. A $10 trade on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Boston Celtics, nets a modest $1 in profit. But if you like hunting for upsets, placing that same $10 on the biggest underdog on the morning line, the Philadelphia 76ers, returns a sweet $65 in profit if they can shock the world on the road.

Expand Your Action: MLB and NHL Markets

While we are locked in on the NBA playoffs tonight, the action does not stop there. Once you unlock that $10 bonus, you aren’t restricted to just basketball. You can take your newfound bankroll and dive right into the daily MLB and NHL games.

Whether we are looking to predict a moneyline winner on the ice or back a heavy-hitting baseball lineup on the diamond, Kalshi’s prediction markets let us spread our action across all the major sports.

Steps for Using the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to lock in our predictions? Claiming your welcome offer is incredibly straightforward. Here is the step-by-step game plan to get your account set up:

Register Your Account: Create your new account here using standard personal information. You will also need to provide valid proof of identification to verify your identity and ensure you meet the platform’s eligibility requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially opt into this specific welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is fully verified, link a payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform.

Here is a pro tip: you do not have to make a single trade worth the full $10 to qualify. We can piece together multiple smaller predictions on the Celtics-76ers game—or any other available market—as long as the sum of those trades reaches $10.

Once your total trading volume hits that threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus is instantly unlocked and ready to fuel your next big sports prediction.