Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA Games, Playoff Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans, there is nothing better than Sunday in the NBA—especially when it marks the final day of the regular season. If you’re looking to capitalize on the matchup between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, we’ve got a fantastic way to secure some instant value. By signing up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP, new customers get a $10 sign-up bonus that is unlocked after making $10 in trades.

This streamlined welcome offer is the perfect opportunity to dive into the prediction markets. We’re in this together, so whether you want to use those bonus funds for today’s Lakers vs. Jazz clash or save them to chase a nice pay day during this week’s opening round of the playoffs, let’s break down exactly how to claim this offer before tip-off.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Releases $10 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 12, 2026

How to Grab the $10 Bonus

For fans looking to add some real stakes to today’s slate, this promotion is the perfect starting point. Exclusively available to new Kalshi customers, this offer awards a $10 sign-up bonus to use on prediction markets. I love a deal that doesn’t require a massive bankroll to get off the ground.

To claim this bonus before the tip-off in Los Angeles, eligible users just need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $10 bonus officially unlocks after you have made $10 in trades on the platform. With Kalshi widely accessible across all 50 states, anyone 18 or older can get in on the action. Whether you’re handicapping the flow of the game for the Lakers on their home floor or backing the visiting Jazz, this gets you right into the trenches.

NBA Markets for Sunday’s Matchups

Here is the current board for our featured regular-season finales:

Matchup Probability Utah Jazz @ Los Angeles Lakers LAL 88.55% / UTA 11.45% Denver Nuggets @ San Antonio Spurs SAS 80.83% / DEN 19.17%

When it comes to utilizing your welcome bonus, your strategy dictates your payout. If you play it incredibly safe and trade your $10 on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite—the Los Angeles Lakers—you’ll grind out just $0.84 in profit. But if you are hunting for a real chance at a bigger payout and drop that same $10 on today’s heaviest underdog, the Utah Jazz, you’re looking at a massive $73.80 profit if they pull off the stunner.

To find my edge, I always look past the morning line and dive into the underlying stats. The Lakers are heavy favorites for a reason: they boast a positive 2.2 Net Rating and secure 50.0% of available rebounds (Tot REB%). The Jazz, meanwhile, are struggling with a -7.9 Net Rating and a lower 49.0% rebounding percentage.

In today’s other highlighted matchup, the Spurs (-538) justify their heavy favorite status with an elite 8.3 Net Rating and 52.6% on the glass, compared to Denver’s solid but inferior 4.7 Net Rating and 50.6% rebounding share. The numbers paint a clear picture if you’re looking to key a few safe trades.

Looking Ahead: Trade on the NBA Playoffs

Once today’s regular-season finales wrap up, the real fun begins. You don’t have to limit your new bonus funds strictly to Sunday’s action. The beauty of Kalshi’s prediction markets is that you can immediately start forecasting the postseason.

Whether you want to predict outright series winners, exact series outcomes (like calling a 4-1 gentleman’s sweep), or daily playoff matchups happening later this week, getting your account funded today puts you in the perfect position to capitalize on playoff basketball.

How to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to get started? Unlocking this welcome bonus is incredibly straightforward. Here is the exact playbook I use to secure those bonus funds before tip-off:

Create an Account: Register here by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of ID to ensure your account is fully verified. Enter the Promo Code: Input the Kalshi promo code WTOP during the registration process to link the offer to your profile. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

Keep in mind, we don’t have to risk it all on one shot. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10 to qualify for this promotion. You can comfortably spread your predictions out—maybe stake a little on the Lakers to defend home court today, and a little on a playoff series outcome tomorrow.

As long as your total sum of trades reaches that $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will unlock and be ready for action.