Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for MLB + NBA Playoffs Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than a nice pay day, especially when we’re gearing up for an incredible slate of MLB action. New customers can use the Kalshi promo code WTOP here to claim an exclusive welcome offer: a $10 sign-up bonus that is unlocked right after making your first $10 in trades.

We’re going to break down exactly how you can take advantage of this offer ahead of today’s matchups. Whether you’re handicapping the 19-10 New York Yankees visiting the Texas Rangers, or eyeing the 20-9 Atlanta Braves hosting the Detroit Tigers, this is a real chance to build your bankroll. And the best part? You can use this promotion for today’s April 28 contests or save your bonus for any MLB game throughout the rest of the week.

Overview of the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 28, 2026

Securing your welcome offer is incredibly straightforward. By referencing the table above, you can easily activate your exclusive promotion. Once you have completed your initial $10 in trades to unlock the sign-up bonus, we’re ready to start finding value in today’s compelling MLB matchups.

While the high-profile games in Atlanta and Texas offer plenty of excitement, your Kalshi promo code bonus can be applied to any contest on the schedule. For instance, you could focus your trades on the clash at Citizens Bank Park, where Tyler Mahle and the San Francisco Giants (13-15) take on Jesús Luzardo and the Philadelphia Phillies (9-19).

Another excellent option starting at the exact same time features a tight matchup at PNC Park. There, you can utilize your new bonus on Kyle Leahy and the St. Louis Cardinals (15-13) as they hit the road to battle the Pittsburgh Pirates (16-13). No matter which venue catches your eye, this welcome bonus ensures you are ready for every single pitch.

Understanding Your New Customer Offer

Unlocking this special promotion is a seamless process. After registering your account, you simply make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Your $10 sign-up bonus will then unlock as soon as you have made $10 in cumulative trades on Kalshi’s unique prediction markets.

Because it operates under a different framework than traditional sportsbooks—trading shares on outcomes rather than traditional betting lines—the platform is available in all 50 states, provided that users are at least 18 years of age to play.

With your account funded and your initial trades placed, you can apply your newly unlocked $10 bonus to a fantastic slate of MLB action.

Key MLB Games and Probabilities on Tuesday

Matchup Probability SF @ PHI SF 39.8% / PHI 60.2% STL @ PIT STL 41.5% / PIT 58.5% DET @ ATL DET 46.8% / ATL 53.2% NYY @ TEX NYY 52.6% / TEX 47.4%

We’re keeping things simple and clean here: no complicated odds, just straight percentages so you can easily spot the smartest plays. If you want to use your $10 Kalshi bonus on the heaviest favorite of the day, backing the Philadelphia Phillies would yield approximately $5.92 in profit.

Conversely, if you prefer chasing higher payouts and trade that same $10 on the biggest underdog, the San Francisco Giants, a winning prediction would net you a sweet $14.10 profit.

In the highly anticipated clash between the Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves, the hometown Braves showcase a distinct statistical edge. Atlanta’s lineup generated a robust .793 OPS compared to Detroit’s .750, and the Braves’ pitching staff held a stifling 3.127 ERA to the Tigers’ 3.955.

Similarly, the New York Yankees look like a formidable play as a slight road favorite. New York’s pitching staff impressed with a 3.179 ERA compared to Texas’s 3.605 mark.

Beyond the Diamond: NHL Playoffs & More

While there is nothing quite like a winning baseball ticket, the beauty of Kalshi is its incredible variety. Once you’re comfortable analyzing the morning line and placing your MLB trades, you can take those exact same handicapping skills to other markets. You can make trades on a wide variety of other sports, including the high-stakes intensity of the NHL playoffs.

Whether you’re forecasting a massive hockey upset or predicting outcomes across different professional leagues, your new Kalshi account gives you the flexibility to trade wherever you see a real chance to win.

Steps for Using the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to dive into today’s MLB action? We’re in this together, so just follow this straightforward guide to claim your offer:

Register Your Account: Create your new profile here by providing standard personal information. For security and regulatory purposes, you will also need to supply proof of identification to verify your account.

Create your new profile here by providing standard personal information. For security and regulatory purposes, you will also need to supply proof of identification to verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer.

During the registration process, ensure you enter the Kalshi promo code to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is active, make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund your wallet.

Once your account is active, make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund your wallet. Complete $10 in Trades: To officially activate the offer, place $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Keep in mind that you do not have to key your whole bankroll on any single trade worth $10; as long as the cumulative sum of your trades reaches $10, your sign-up bonus will be unlocked.

As soon as you cross that $10 trading threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be credited and fully available.