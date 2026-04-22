Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for MLB, NBA Playoffs Trades Wednesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans, if you’re looking to get in on the action and step up your forecasting game, I’ve got exactly what you need. By signing up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP, eligible new customers can claim an exclusive welcome offer to get a $10 sign-up bonus that unlocks after making just $10 in trades.

This extra capital is perfect for attacking today’s MLB matchups on April 22, 2026, like the 14-9 New York Yankees visiting the 9-14 Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, or the 14-9 Chicago Cubs hosting the 8-15 Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field. Whether you want to trade on today’s slate, look ahead to the April 23 clash between Shohei Ohtani’s 16-7 Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, or even make trades on the NBA and NHL playoffs, this guide will show you exactly how to take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the games today.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $10 Bonus

Understanding the details of the latest Kalshi promo code is essential before we start handicapping the board.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 22, 2026

New Kalshi customers can secure a $10 sign-up bonus, which unlocks as soon as you have made $10 in trades on their prediction markets. Because Kalshi operates as a financial exchange for prediction markets rather than a traditional sportsbook, it is available in all 50 states for users 18 and older.

To claim your $10 bonus, simply make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your bonus hits your account once you’ve traded a cumulative $10. We can quickly reach this threshold together by forecasting outcomes on today’s MLB slate, whether that’s the classic rivalry at Fenway, the daytime action at Wrigley, or late-night West Coast baseball.

MLB Games and Probabilities for Wednesday

Matchup Probability NYY @ BOS NYY 56.4% / BOS 43.6% PHI @ CHC PHI 39.2% / CHC 60.8% LAD @ SF LAD 65.1% / SF 34.9%

Using your initial capital to unlock your sign-up bonus is a breeze. If you place your qualifying $10 trade on today’s heaviest favorite, the Los Angeles Dodgers (65.1%), a winning forecast would net you $4.72 in profit for a nice $14.72 total payout. On the flip side, if you want to aim for a bigger pay day and back the heaviest underdog, trading $10 on the San Francisco Giants (34.9%) to win would yield $17.50 in profit, returning a sweet $27.50 overall.

When I’m analyzing today’s slate to find the best trades, I’m looking closely at the Dodgers because they offer a massive offensive advantage. Los Angeles steps into Oracle Park mashing the baseball, boasting a stellar .286 team batting average, an .856 OPS, and 134 total runs scored this season. San Francisco’s lineup lags significantly behind, hitting just .250 with a .653 OPS and 78 runs. That gives the Dodgers a real chance to dominate.

Meanwhile, over in the historic American League rivalry, the Yankees hold a distinct pitching edge. New York’s pitching staff is dealing, featuring a 3.254 collective ERA and a pristine 1.148 WHIP while holding opponents to a .225 batting average. That makes them a very strong play against a Red Sox team whose pitching staff has struggled to a 4.404 ERA and a 1.344 WHIP.

How to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to lock in your predictions for this week’s baseball slate or get some action down on the NBA and NHL playoffs? Claiming your welcome offer is a simple process. Let’s walk through these straightforward steps to activate your bonus ahead of the upcoming MLB action:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information (like your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure you meet the platform’s security and age requirements. Use the Code: Enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure your account is linked to the welcome offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 using your preferred payment method. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Here is the best part: you do not have to make a single trade worth $10 to activate the offer. You just need a cumulative sum of $10 in trades before the $10 sign-up bonus is credited to your account. Because the trading requirement is cumulative, we can split our initial capital across multiple games for a more sophisticated strategy.