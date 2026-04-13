Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Mets-Dodgers, All MLB Games

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Start placing your favorite MLB predictions Monday when you sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. This promo code offer enables all new users to receive a $10 bonus after playing through $10 worth of trades on the app.







Create a new account and make $10 worth of trades on any MLB game today, or any other market. That is all it takes to secure the $10 bonus, as the outcome of those trades do not matter. They can also be spread out across multiple topics. For the MLB slate today, there are a bunch of fun matchups, highlighted by a late night West Coast matchup between the Mets and Dodgers in LA.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for $10 MLB Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 13th, 2026

This exclusive promotion provides incredible value, but it is designed specifically for new Kalshi customers. To claim your $10 sign-up bonus, you will need to start by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your promotional funds will be unlocked after you execute $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. We put a lot of stock in platforms that offer wide accessibility, and Kalshi delivers—it is currently available to users in all 50 states, provided players are at least 18 years old to participate.

Once your bonus is unlocked, you can immediately start forecasting outcomes across today’s thrilling non-conference MLB slate. Whether you are trading on the 8-8 Los Angeles Angels clashing with the 8-7 New York Yankees, or predicting how David Peterson and the 7-9 New York Mets will fare on the West Coast against the 11-4 Los Angeles Dodgers, this welcome bonus serves as the ideal initial capital to get involved in the action.

Use Kalshi MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Probability NYM @ LAD 39% / 61% LAA @ NYY 38% / 62%

Looking at the underlying metrics for LAA @ NYY, the Yankees justify their implied probability thanks to an elite pitching staff. New York’s rotation, featuring probable starter Will Warren, boasts a stellar 2.67 ERA and 1.00 WHIP, significantly outpacing the Angels’ 3.99 ERA and 1.42 WHIP under Yusei Kikuchi. While the Angels maintain a slight offensive edge with a .681 OPS compared to New York’s .653 OPS, the Yankees’ run prevention provides a massive analytical advantage.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers look like an incredibly appealing, high-value prediction against the Mets. Los Angeles is punishing opposing pitching this season, sporting an elite .290 team batting average and an .864 OPS. New York is lagging far behind, hitting just .236 with a meager .658 OPS. With both pitching staffs posting nearly identical ERAs—the Mets sit at 3.60 while the Dodgers hold a 3.63 mark—the massive gap in offensive production makes Justin Wrobleski and Los Angeles the superior statistical choice to win outright.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started on Kalshi and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you unlock your promotional funds ahead of today’s MLB matchups:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your preferred mobile device. Register an Account: Create your new account by entering your standard personal information and providing the required proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Trade to Activate: To unlock your $10 sign-up bonus, you must make a total of $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

It is important to note that you do not have to make a single, lump-sum trade worth $10 to qualify. The requirement is simply a cumulative sum of $10 in trades before the bonus becomes available.

This structure gives you the flexibility to spread your initial investments across multiple prediction markets. For instance, you could place a few small trades on the Angels taking on the Yankees, and then fulfill the rest of your requirement by forecasting the late-night clash between the Mets and the Dodgers. Once your total trading volume hits the $10 mark, your bonus funds will be successfully unlocked!